Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder set to complete trilogy saga

September 21st, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Please save the date, as Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are soon to complete their trilogy of boxing bouts finally. Who comes out on top on October 9th will then call the shots at the heavyweight negotiating table.

Not only is the WBC Heavyweight crown on the line for the third installment of Fury vs. Wilder, but there is the ability to set the price for a potential unification clash and one that could be against Anthony Joshua.

With Joshua facing Oleksander Usyk in just a few days, the Olympic Gold winner will undoubtedly be provided a tough test. If he can keep hold of his litany of belts, then the last hurdle before a true mega-fight will be cleared.

Then again, the road to the “Battle of Britain” was one that already looked clear, as the WBC Champion Fury was set to go up against compatriot Joshua – who himself has possession of every other major heavyweight title.

However, a little thing called arbitration got in the way. With the American Wilder not willing to go quietly after being bested at Fury vs. Wilder II, he believed he had a rightful shout to a WBC title rematch.

A stance that the courts also felt was valid, and although a $20m offer was made to the “Bronze Bomber,” it was not the financial contribution he was looking for. Instead, it is a form of retribution in the ring.

The retribution can only come around if the 35-year-old can come out on top during October’s bout at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. Then again, if that is to be the case, the challenger will have to perform a whole deal better than before.

Because, in the second of this three-act play, it was the then-champion who failed to turn up and whether the real damage was done in the first meeting between the two powerhouses is something that is still argued to this day.

On a fateful night in 2018, Wilder was champion and Fury playing the role of the willing challenger – a role that he was playing above and beyond going into the last of 12 grueling rounds of action.

With the Manchester-born fighter ahead on the scorecards, he was then caught with a stunning punch from the man who was currently in possession of an incredible 42-0 fight record (of which 41 wins were via knockout).

To be hit with that much ferocity would have seen any mere mortal stuck to the canvas and in no other position but to collect a standard 10-count from the referee. However, it is fair to say that Tyson Fury is no mortal.

How he got off the canvas before ten is still beyond comprehension, and with the fight ending in a draw, a late show of heroics sent a stunning message to the man who hung on to his WBC belt by the skin of his teeth.

A message that says, “Fury is not human, and he cannot be broken,” while the message resonating in the back of Wilder’s mind, also showed that the Alabama-born fighter could not get the better of his British foe.

Veteran heavyweight Robert Helenius flew to Alabama to spar Deontay Wilder and help him prepare for Tyson Fury. pic.twitter.com/99OzDvvLiQ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 18, 2021

Something apparent during their second clash last year and with Wilder suffering a humbling seventh-round defeat by TKO sent shockwaves across the sporting world as a whole.

Shockwaves mean the two men in question will now have to do it all over again, and this implies boxing fans are going to be treated to something incredible, as there will be no quarter asked or given by either fighter.

With neither man being afforded the luxury of a tune-up, it will be interesting to see who owns the most ring rust, and if a slow start is offered up, it will surely be pounced on by the man standing opposite them.