Irish light heavyweight Thomas O’Toole set for Boston debut

September 21st, 2021

Irish amateur star Thomas O’Toole will make his long anticipated professional debut this Friday night on the “Fight Night at Mosley’s On The Charles II” card at Moseley’s on the Charles, located in the Boston suburb of Dedham, Massachusetts.

Vertex Promotions, which will promoted “Fight Night On The Charles II” on Friday night, Sept. 24, also presents “Fight Night On The Charles at Moseley’s III,” as well as the USA Boxing-sanctioned amateur card, 2021 New England Championships, Saturday afternoon, all at “Mosley’s On The Charles.”

The 23-year-old O’Toole captured top honors at the 2019 Irish Elite Championships. Last year, the Irish southpaw upset pre-tournament favorite Tony Browne in semifinals of the Irish Elite Championships, and he lost by split decision in the final to Emmet Brennan, who is representing Ireland in Tokyo at the Olympics.

O’Toole, who is matched against veteran Francisco Ariri Neto (1-14, 1 KO) in a 4-round bout, is following in the footsteps of Irish boxers who’ve traveled to the Boston area as a base for their professional careers, including WBO World Super Middleweight Champion Stevie “Celtic Warrior” Collins (36-3, 21 KOs – 1986-97), WBA World light middleweight title challenger Sean Mannion (42-14-1, 13 KOs) – 1979-93), and heavyweight Kevin “The Clones Colossus” McBride (35-10-1 (29 KOs) – 1992-2011), best known as the man who knocked “Iron” Mike Tyson into retirement.

“I can’t wait,” an excited O’Toole said about his pro debut. “I’ve been training all during the Covid pandemic and have stepped it up the last three months. I’ve heard back from friends and family that there is a lot of talk about me coming over. So, I’m going to make sure my name is mentioned with the likes of Collins, McBride and Mannion. The kid is going to bring fireworks!”

Undefeated ABF American West and NBA Continental champion, 23-year-old Albany (NY) welterweight RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (13-0, 10 KOs) headlines Friday’s show in the 8-round lightweight match versus Uganda-native Philip “The Hunter” Adyaka (7-15, 4 KOs), who is fighting out of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Undefeated welterweight prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (7-0, 7 KOs) puts his perfect pro record on the line in a 6-round co-featured event versus Rakim Johnson (6-13-1, 5 KOs). Representing Weymouth, MA, Hogan is the reigning New Hampshire super welterweight champion, as well as a 2019 New England Golden Gloves gold medalist.

Two-time New England Golden Gloves champion Bryan Daniels, a Worcester, MA heavyweight, 2-time New England Golden Gloves champion, meets Larry “Hit Man” Pryor (14-24, 8 KOs) in a 6-round bout.

Providence (RI) middleweight Anthony Conception (7-0-1, 6 KOs) meets Lenwood “Mr. Composure” Dozier (10-26-3, 5 KOs) in a 6-rounder, while Malden, MA light heavyweight Alex Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) faces Tomi Archambault (1-13, 1 KO), in a 4-round bout.

Also slated to be in action in a 4-round fight is New Bedford, MA middleweight Drew “Tomahawk” Dwelly (2-2-0, 2 KOs) versus Lashawn Alcocks (1-10).

Saturday night’s card will be headlined by undefeated welterweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (11-0, 9 KOs) of Lawrence (MA), in an 8-round bout against Danny “Venado” Flores (15-24-1, 8 KOs).

Cards are subject to change.

Tickets for both shows are on sale for $95.00 (row 1), $85.00 (2nd row), $65.00 (3rd row), $55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (standing room). Contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets, limited availability at the door.

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on both evenings.

Saturday afternoon’s (2-5 p.m. ET.) amateur show will require a separate admission ($20.00 general admission only) on sale at the door. Fifteen matches are scheduled featuring the top N.E. amateurs.