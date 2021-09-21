Ripped Deontay Wilder’s abs burst through his shirt – Tyson Fury too slim?

September 21st, 2021

Deontay Wilder put on an ab-busting display after a sparring session in preparation for heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in training camp.

The former WBC ruler, who boasts 41 knockouts from 42 wins, looks in tremendous shape ahead of the October 9th fight.

Losing in seven rounds the last time he opposed Fury and subsequently accusing the Briton of cheating, Wilder has bad intentions on his mind.

DEONTAY WILDER SPARRING

Wilder has top-quality boxers surrounding him. He drafted the taller Robert Helenius to go a few rounds with him.

Helenius is in solid form, having beaten Adam Kownacki last time out. The Finn appears on the undercard to Fury vs. Wilder III at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Facing Kownacki in a rematch, Helenius knows he could land a crack at the winner if successful on the FOX and ESPN televised Pay Per View.

Veteran heavyweight Robert Helenius flew to Alabama to spar Deontay Wilder and help him prepare for Tyson Fury. pic.twitter.com/99OzDvvLiQ — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) September 18, 2021

On the other hand, Fury touched down in the United States to finish off his training camp over the weekend.

Fans commented that the WBC heavyweight champion looked “too slim” as the odds on a Wilder knockout got squeezed in again.

Fury can’t win with some of the comments, though. He initially lost 150 pounds when returning to the ring in 2018.

“The Gypsy King” will reside at the Top Rank Gym with Jorge Capetillo and current mentor Sugarhill Steward.

After testing positive for Covid over the summer, Fury’s time spent at the TR Headquarters will be under a strict entry policy.

📍 𝙇𝙖𝙨 𝙑𝙚𝙜𝙖𝙨, 𝙉𝙑 👑@Tyson_Fury has officially touched down stateside. 3 weeks to go until the final chapter of an epic trilogy is written.#FuryWilder3 | OCTOBER 9 | PPV pic.twitter.com/ggfvDaO3wp — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) September 19, 2021

UK TRAVEL

With millions of dollars at stake, both sides cannot afford to delay this trilogy any longer. This scenario comes despite Joe Biden opening up the United States to the UK come November.

The immediate thought was whether Bob Arum and Frank Warren would put it to Al Haymon about postponing for a few more weeks.

Another slight delay would allow thousands of UK fans to attend the event. It would bolster ticket sales that still get dogged with derogatory rumors.

Last time out, Fury vs. Wilder II broke gate receipts records as most of those attending at the MGM Grand were from across the pond.

The atmosphere, which WBN was part of, was electric. It was one of the best witnessed at the world-famous venue in some time.

Bringing over the UK contingent would be ideal for all involved. However, it would not please the broadcasters who had already pushed the fight three months from July.

A polarizing idea.

