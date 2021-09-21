It’s all about creating history for Canelo Alvarez and Eddy Reynoso

September 21st, 2021

Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez is chasing history. Alongside his world-renowned trainer Eddy Reynoso, the Mexican superstar is on a mission.

The endgame? – To rule all of the sport for the rest of his career. Having already reached the summit of the pound for pound rankings, here comes step two.

Under the guidance of Reynoso, his renowned coach, Canelo, has faced and triumphed over a long list of elite fighters since turning pro at just 15-years-old in 2005.

Shane Mosley, Gennadiy Golovkin, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, and Sergey Kovalev are among them. Canelo’s lone professional defeat came against undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather in September 2013.

Reynoso will now focus efforts on Canelo defeating Caleb Plant on November 6th to unify at 168 fully.

“We are very happy to have been able to reach an agreement for this fight. We look to make history in becoming the first undisputed champion of Mexico or Latin America and just the sixth man in the history of boxing,” said Reynoso.

“We’re going to train very hard, focus on growing the sport of boxing, and plan to lift up the name of Mexico.”

Having already captured world titles at 154, 160, 168, and 175-pounds, Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) has amassed a Hall of Fame resume at just 31-years-old.

The fighting pride of Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, Canelo began his quest for the undisputed super middleweight championship in December 2020 by defeating then-unbeaten Callum Smith to capture the WBA and WBC titles.

Most recently, Canelo added the WBO belt via a stoppage victory over previously undefeated Billy Joe Saunders. The event broke records back in May.

CANELO

November 6 will be Canelo’s first attempt at an undisputed title.

“At the end of the day, this is what I want to do with my career, make history,” said Canelo. “These things, like becoming the first to be the unified champion at 168 pounds, is making history.

“To potentially be one of the few who holds this prestigious honor in any weight class makes me very happy.

“For my country, this would be a huge accomplishment. I want to get remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the sport.”

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can get purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.