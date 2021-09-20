Manny Pacquiao presidential nomination branded “illegal” by top lawyer

September 20th, 2021

Manny Pacquiao faced an early challenge to his nomination for Presidential office within hours of announcing his intention to run for election in 2022.

The boxing legend’s bid to take the top political job in his home country of the Philippines hit a setback on Monday.

Pacquiao’s acceptance to canvas for voters under the PDP-Laban faction was branded “illegal” by his rivals.

Melvin Matibag, a lawyer on the side of the PDP-Laban Cusi faction, said the opposition of Sen. Bong Go and President Rodrigo Duterte was the “legitimate” candidacy.

“This assembly is illegal,” said Matibag on Pacquiao’s confirmation. “They can be declared to be a candidate but not as a PDP-Laban candidate,” he informed Teleradyo.

“Sen. Pacquiao also believed God talked to him, and he was the anointed one to become President. So, it’s hard to stop that. That’s his dream.”

Attempts to dismiss Pacquiao’s connection to the PDP-Laban came soon after the eight-weight world champion set the wheels in motion.

Making the rumors of his bid official, Pacquiao stated: “Today, I boldly accept the challenge of running for President of the Republic of the Philippines.”

At the PDP-Laban Convention, Pacquiao added: “We need progress, and we need to win against poverty.

“We need the government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency.

“The time is now. I am ready to rise to the challenge of leadership.”

Pacquiao will go up against Duerte after breaking away from an alliance with the current President.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson will challenge the pair after confirming his intentions earlier this year.

MANNY PACQUIAO CAREER

With the possibility of his boxing career being over, the “Pacman” is confident he can turn his countries fortunes around.

“All my life, I never fought back. You know the Manny Pacquiao as the national fist is no different from the Manny Pacquiao with you against poverty and corruption.

“More than oneself, the nation should come first. I can feel what you guys are feeling. I know how hard it is what you’re going through, and I know you’re tired.

“My fellow countrymen, we need progress. We need to win against poverty. We need the government to serve our people with integrity, compassion, and transparency.

“It’s time for the oppressed to win. It’s time for our nation to rise from poverty, and it’s time for a clean government, where every cent will go for every Filipino.

“I believe even the impossible can happen if the Lord orders it. Nothing is impossible if it is destined by our Lord.

“That’s why we will fight! Please join me! Thank you very much, and long live the Philippines!”

