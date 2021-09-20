Jesse Hart scores decisions victory over Mike Guy in Philly

September 20th, 2021

Darryl Cobb Jr.

Former two-time world title challenger Jesse Hart made a triumphant return to Philadelphia by pounding out an eight-round unanimous decision over Mike Guy at a crowded 2300 Arena.

The show was promoted by RDR Promotions.

Hart, who was fighting for the first time in 20-months, controlled the action and landed the harder punches throughout the contest. Guy was sturdy, but landed very few punches. Guy showed a good chin as he ate some nice uppercuts from the taller Hart.

Hart, 169.5 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 80-72 and 79-73 twice and is now 27-3. Guy, 171 lbs of Sacramento, CA is 12-7-1.

Samuel Teah took out Larry Fryers in the opening round of their scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout.

In the opening frame, Teah landed a double-jab that was followed by a booming right hand that sent Fryers hard to the canvas. Fryers was wobbly and ate a huge flurry of punches and the fight was stopped at 2:42.

With the win, Teah of Philadelphia is 18-4-1 with eight knockouts. Fryers of Yonkers, NY via Clones, IRE is 11-5.

Jabril Noble stopped David Boria in the final round of their four-round lightweight fight.

It was a tough fight that saw Noble get the better of the action. In round four, Noble hurt Boria with a left hook. Noble followed up with a barrage of punches, and the fight was stopped at 1:24.

Noble, 134.5 lbs of Philadelphia is 2-0 with two knockouts. Boria, 140 lbs of Puerto Rico is 0-3.

Brendan O’Callaghan remained undefeated with a four-round unanimous decision over debuting Davon Hall in a middleweight fight.

O’Callaghan dropped Hall with a straight in the final round, but he could not put Hall away.

O’Callaghan, 157.8 lbs of Philadelphia, PA won by scores of 40-35 scores on all cards and is now 2-0. Hall, 161 lbs of Wilmington, DE is 0-1.

Isaiah Johnson remained undefeated with a 3rd round stoppage over Leoniadas Fowlkes in a scheduled four-round junior welterweight fight.

In round three, Johnson landed a blistering combination that snapped back the head of Fowlkes. Johnson hurt Fowlkes and the fight was stopped at 2:!5.

Johnson, 140.7 lbs of Sicklerville, NJ is 2-0 with two knockouts. Fowlkes, 145.5 lbs of Winchester, VA is 2-4.

Romuel Cruz remained undefeated by winning a six-round unanimous decision over Roberto Pucheta in a super bantamweight fight.

Cruz, 122.3 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 58-56 on all cards and is now 6-0-1. Pucheta, 122.5 lbs of Jalisco, MEX is 10-20-2.

Jerrod Miner broke a 14-fight winless streak by winning a four-round Majority decision over Joshua Arrons in a bantamweight fight.

Miner, 116.6 lbs of Philadelphia won by scores of 40-36, 39-37 and 38-38 to raise his mark to 2-12-1. Arrons, 116.3 lbs of Williamsport, PA is 0-1.

RDR Promotions will be back at the 2300 Arena on Saturday, October 9th.