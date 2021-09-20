Isaias Lucero aims to finish 2021 strong by staying unbeaten

September 20th, 2021

Up-and-coming welterweight prospect Isaias “Bestia Jr” Lucero (10-0, 6KO) looks to put on a show stopping performance in his next fight on Friday, September 24th.

The 25-year-old Lucero will be facing ring veteran Carlos Mohammed Rodriguez (14-9-1, 6KO) over a scheduled eight rounds. The bout will be the semi-main event for “Fight Night at the Border” presented by Jab Promotions in association with BxStrs.

The fight card will be televised live in Latin America by ESPN Deportes weekly boxing series “Knockout” from the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, Mexico.

“This will be my third fight of these year and I think I have been developing my style,” Lucero said of his next fight. “With my trainer ‘Jibaro’ Perez I have been working on some things I want to display in this fight like being more aggressive, throwing more punches.”

In his first fight of 2021 back in March, Lucero scored a 5th round TKO over the experienced Lisandro de los Santos Camacho and in June he went the distance of eight rounds scoring a unanimous decision over the tough Fernando Oliva.

“Despite the pandemic, I’ve been busy, thanks to my team TM Boxing and Jab Promotions,” Lucero stated. “I think this might be my last fight of the year unless a good opportunity pops up. I want to go back home for the holidays.”

Originally from La Paz, Mexico, Lucero has been living and training in the border city of Tijuana for the last 24 months. Incidentally, Rodriguez lives in La Paz after moving there from his hometown of San Luis Potosi.

“Yeah, I find that interesting,” Lucero said with a smile. “I don’t know him and I don’t think we have bumped into each other back home.”

The 24-year-old Rodriguez will prove to be a stern test for Lucero. Known as a come forward fighter with a relentless style, has more experience than Lucero while facing the likes of Fidel Maldonado Jr, Manuel Mendez and Brian Mendoza among others.

“I’m looking forward to the fight, I think our styles will mesh together well,” Lucero said of his upcoming challenge. “I want to put on a show for the crowd at the fight and all those watching on ESPN. That’s exciting and I am ready.”