Canelo Álvarez heads back to Showtime PPV after seven-year absence

September 20th, 2021

Canelo Álvarez will feature on a Showtime Pay Per View broadcast for the first time in seven years after FOX missed out on a deal.

World Boxing News, like many, thought FOX would claim the rights to the Caleb Plant fight. Not so, as confirmation came on Monday.

“Boxing’s consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter, Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion will face undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion “Sweethands” Plant in a historic showdown.

“The event Saturday, November 6, live on SHOWTIME PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It’s a Premier Boxing Champions event,” said Showtime.

Canelo, a four-division world champion, will look to capture undisputed status for the first time in his Hall of Fame-caliber career. He returns to SHOWTIME, where he made his main pay-per-view event debut in September 2013 against Floyd Mayweather.

The unbeaten and supremely talented Plant attempts to earn a career-defining victory. He aims to keep his perfect record intact as he makes his fourth world title defense.

The winner of the November 6 bout will stamp his name in the history books. The first undisputed 168-pound world champion of the four-belt era.

Tom Brown, President of TGB Promotions, gave the fight the build-up it deserves.

CANELO vs. PLANT

“This is the most highly anticipated fight of the year. Rightfully so,” stated Brown, “Canelo Álvarez has proven to be one of the best boxers in the sport today.

“He is seeking to become the first-ever undisputed super middleweight champion.

“And Caleb Plant, who is a skilled technician in the ring and extremely confident in his abilities, wants to make history and not become a footnote.

“Both men will bring fire and determination into the ring. The eyes of the sports world will be focused on the action at MGM Grand on the evening of November 6.’’

“In one of our most prolific years to date, SHOWTIME has delivered 17 live boxing events in 2021 so far. We have several more to come.

“None more significant, however, than November 6,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, SHOWTIME Sports.

“We are proud to welcome Canelo Álvarez back to SHOWTIME. He’s now the consensus No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world and the sport’s biggest draw.

“We also welcome undefeated world champion Caleb Plant to the network as both men chase a historic, undisputed world title in the most anticipated fight of the year.”

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can get purchased at AXS.com. The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.