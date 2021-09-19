Deontay Wilder aims yet another stark accusation at rival Tyson Fury

September 19th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has made yet another stark accusation aimed at Tyson Fury as the pair gear up for a massive heavyweight trilogy next month.

“The Bronze Bomber” had kept himself to himself at a press conference over the summer when he saw Fury for the first time since their second fight.

But since then, it’s been open season.

Now, Wilder says Fury faked Covid to get more time to prepare for the end of their three-fight saga.

“The only thing that upset me is that it’s so many people out here, even family members, that actually that had COVID and actually f—— that passed away from this s—,” Wilder said on a PBC Podcast taping. “And for somebody [Tyson Fury] to play around with it, I don’t take it lightly.

“That’s no fun and games in that. You know, anybody that had a loved one that had it and had someone pass away from it, they don’t take that lightly.

“For somebody to play around with this, and stuff like that. Because I truly don’t believe he had it. And a lot of other people don’t believe it as well.”

Later, appearing on 78SPORTSTV, Wilder said Fury has a pattern of negating on agreements with opponents.

“We know his actions are always the same. He’s done this many times where he tries to get out of fights.

“He has had a door to escape from. But at this moment in time, he has no more doors, no options. He has to put up or shut up, fight or retire.

“Either fight and give me my money or give up that belt. It’s a win-win situation for me, and with that being said, I can sleep at night.

DEONTAY WILDER ARBITRATION

“We had gone to court through arbitration to get this fight. They always talk about how easy the fight was, but they know what the reality was.

“If it were so easy, we wouldn’t be going through this. I don’t think any other fighter would have to go through this, but because it’s me and how dangerous I am, they try to avoid me.

“Which is ok. It boosts my confidence even more.

“These guys avoid me so much. It’s sickening for the sport. Everybody got Covid or all these guys juicing and cheating. It’s just ridiculous.”

“You have so many guys coming up with excuses to avoid fighters. The best not fighting the best.”

Clearly, with a bone to pick with Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder believes boxing will be a duller place without him.

“Sometimes I’m just like, ‘I can’t wait for the point in time where I do retire.’ I don’t think I’m going to miss it. Once I retire, they’re going to miss me.”

“Retribution is nearly upon us.”

