American Airlines kick Amir Khan off flight days after toddler over masks

September 19th, 2021

Former world boxing champion Amir Khan got thrown off a flight by American Airlines days after a two-year-old boy got removed for the same reason.

Heading for a training camp for his next fight, Khan was ejected from the plane after his friend reportedly didn’t have his mask on correctly.

According to the airline, the pair did not adhere to AA’s rules over mobile phones and stowing carry-on luggage.

Once off the jet, Khan told his followers his side of the story.

“I was taken off the plane today when I was going to training camp to Colorado Springs by the police,” explained the Bolton man.

“Obviously, a complaint was made by American Airlines staff. They said that my colleague’s mask was not high enough and not up.

“So they had to stop the plane and take my friend and me off when I did nothing wrong.

“Now I have to reschedule another airplane to travel back to training camp, which is upsetting, for no reason this was.

“I’m just so disgusted that American Airlines would do this to us and ban me from traveling,” he added.

AMIR KHAN TWEET

In his tweet, Khan made an allegation against American Airlines over his removal being possibly due to his Muslim beliefs.

The twentieth anniversary of 9/11 happened stateside recently, and Khan made no bones about mentioning the word “terrorist” in his tweet.

He said: “Disgusted to be banned by @AmericanAir and @traveloneworld for not been able to fly to training camp.

“I got escorted by police off the plane for no reason. I would like to see evidence for any wrongdoings! #AAteam #Notallterrorists.”

AA’s response was to state that Khan had “reportedly refused to comply with repeated crew member requests to stow luggage, place cell phones in airplane mode and adhere to federal face-covering requirements.”

They added: “Our customer relations team is reaching out to Mr. Khan to learn more about his experience and reinforce the importance of policies implemented for the safety of our customers and crew.”

TWO-YEAR-OLD BOY

The Khan incident came just days after a toddler was removed for not wearing his mask correctly. Radio host Clay Travis shared the story.

A mom whose two year old wasn’t wearing his mask properly was kicked off an American Airlines flight. This is where we are, we have emboldened the biggest losers in our society to believe they are morally virtuous because they wear masks: pic.twitter.com/rwHMCmjwaW — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 16, 2021

“A mom whose two-year-old wasn’t wearing his mask properly got kicked off an American Airlines flight,” pointed out Travis.

“This is where we are. We have emboldened the biggest losers in our society to believe they are morally virtuous because they wear masks.”

Furthermore, WBN reached out to Amir Khan for comment.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.