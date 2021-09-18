Triller find winning blend of hip hop and boxing after farcical Holyfield event

September 18th, 2021

TrillerVerz

Triller bounced back from the Evander Holyfield debacle by scoring a TV winner with their latest edition of TrillerVerz.

Holyfield‘s defeat last week scarred boxing.

This time, Triller merged music and fighting to success with stars from the rap world, in what seems to be a niche that they can build on.

Announcing their ratings from Tuesday’s TrillerVerz II, the event organizers sent out network information.

“Hip Hop fans and Boxing fans were the vast winners this past Tuesday night, September 14, as TrillerVerz II delivered record-breaking numbers of viewership once again.

“With an outstanding five-fight boxing card from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, it was followed by a star-studded, celebrity-filled Verzuz Battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden.

“TrillerVerz truly delivered once again in an unprecedented way.

“With total viewership still being tabulated, TrillerVerz II will exceed the 5,000,000 broadcast views from its debut on August 3, which featured the first LIVE Verzuz Battle between The Lox and Dipset.

“Included among the stars who joined Fat Joe and Ja Rule as they went twenty rounds onstage Tuesday night were Nelly, Ashanti, Remy Ma, Lil Mo, and Vita.

TRILLER NUMBERS

Below is a chart detailing the TrillerVerz events related to the average viewership of other top network shows over the last twelve months.

2020 Sunday Night Football (NBC) – 6,216,000

2021 TrillerVerz I and II (August 3, September 14, 2021) – 5,022,000

2020 Thursday Night Football (FOX/NFL) – 5,008,000

2020 Monday Night Football (ESPN) – 4,494,000

2021

This is US (NBC) – 2,636,000

The Masked Singer (FOX) – 2,599,000

Greys Anatomy (NBC) – 2,519,000

Equalizer (CBS) – 2,442,000

9-1-1 (FOX) – 2,442,000

The Bachelorette (ABC) – 2,308,000

The Bachelor (ABC) – 2,283,000

The extraordinary numbers for a new industry venture truly validate the quick success of Trillerverz, created and overseen by world-renowned producers Swizz Beats and Timbaland.

It was produced by Triller Fight Club, the internationally acclaimed company known for pairing boxing and iconic music legends.

Former Heavyweight Champion of the World Shannon Briggs, who attended the event, was impressed.

“This was my first Triller Fight Club boxing event. I was blown away by the quality of the fights and the intensity of the production.

“It’s no wonder all the old-time boxing promoters have it out for them. They are shaking up boxing. Let’s GO Champ.”

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.