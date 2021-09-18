Deontay Wilder team member takes heat for celebrating amazing knockout

Deontay Wilder team member Carltavius Jones-Johnson, better known as Tay Jones, took severe heat for celebrating a recent knockout win.

Jones, 34, looked impressive as he completely wiped out Matthew Knauss in a super-lightweight contest on September 16 at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta.

The trouble for many was the manner of the victory against the credentials of the opponent. Some of those responding believed Jones shouldn’t have even been in the same ring as Knauss.

Setting up the finish nicely, Jones completely obliterated Knauss in the third round. The gumshield of Knauss flew out spectacularly.

Boasting a tame record of 5-2 going into the fight himself, maybe Jones could get slightly forgiven for championing his triumph, though.

After all, it was only the second knockout of his career.

But the exception came from the record of Knauss, who was 1-7 going into the fight. Knauss had also lost three bouts in a row, two via knockout – all in the last few months.

Invested bricks in the bank tonight, so bring the brinks truck and stop fuckin playing with me!!!

B💣MBSZQUADDDDDD!! pic.twitter.com/OILolsKnhg — Tay Jones (@__TayJones_) September 17, 2021

Since returning from a second-round knockout defeat to ex-unified world champion Julius Indongo earlier this year, Jones has stopped both his foes early on.

Before that, Jones had gone 4-1 with each fight going the distance. It seems as though he’s worked on his power during the pandemic.

DEONTAY WILDER

A certified member of Deontay Wilder’s “Bombzquad” – Jones couldn’t have a better mentor when it comes to generating concussive punches.

His mentor is the master of the KO, having halted 41 of his 42 victories. The one that got away, Bermane Stiverne, was ultimately taken out in one round of their rematch.

Wilder is back out on October 9th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in preparation for a massive trilogy clash with Tyson Fury.

Something similar to Joneses spectacular wipe-out punch may well be needed by “The Bronze Bomber” if he’s going to nail Fury to the canvas and win back his world heavyweight title.

