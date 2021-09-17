AJ will envoke Andy Ruiz Jr. type clause, Oleksandr Usyk must win twice

September 17th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Oleksandr Usyk will have to go one better than Andy Ruiz Jr. if the Ukrainian stands any chance of a sustained run as a heavyweight champion of the world.

It comes after confirmation that Eddie Hearn will order the rematch to protect Joshua in case the Londoner suffers another loss.

Due to a similar clause to the Ruiz fight, Usyk has to defeat Anthony Joshua twice to be the victor longer-term.

Otherwise, Usyk will only enjoy a short stay as top division ruler, as Ruiz did for six months in 2019.

Joshua pursued his clause to the letter despite Ruiz being entirely out of shape. This scenario meant Ruiz got forced into a December fight he wasn’t ready for at that time.

All in all, though, it’s ultimately Ruiz’s fault he decided to be a party animal in the months after his most remarkable win.

AJ showed his professional side by knuckling down and insisting that Andy Ruiz Jr. sticks to the contract and fights him within the six-month limit.

Speaking about the stipulation to mybettingsites.co.uk, Usyk’s manager Alexander Krassyuk outlined the deal.

ANDY RUIZ JR TYPE CLAUSE

“The rematch is something that is not obligatory in the mandatory fight. But we accepted the very fair conditions to agree to it,” said Krassyuk.

“Oleksandr is very confident in his victory over AJ and how he will beat him. So therefore he easily agreed to the second bout because his mindset will be even more favorable after winning the first.

“Now Alex has a huge motivation to get up at 5 am every day and work as hard as he can for he has an objective in front of him.

“After just two bouts at heavyweight, Usyk signed the contract for a multiple belt showdown with the king of the heavyweights.”

“But let the best man win in September, and then we will do it again in the rematch,” he added.

TOTTENHAM

Currently sitting as the unified king, Joshua OBE heads to the state-of-the-art home of Tottenham Hotspur on September 25 to battle Usyk.

With 24 wins and one loss [to Andy Ruiz Jr], Joshua has 22 knockouts to his credit. He puts his clutch of belts on the line against a bonafide pound-for-pound star for the first time since fighting Wladimir Klitschko in 2017.

Joshua vs. Usyk is live on Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland. DAZN takes up the rights in America and around the world.

