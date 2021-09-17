Hollywood actor Tom Holland boasts impressive boxing skills

Tom Holland proved his boxing skills were up to speed recently with a session with the superfit coach and personal trainer Louis Chandler.

The Los Angeles-based Brit, who shot to fame as a child actor before landing the role of Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe [MCU], looked far from an amateur as he worked up a sweat.

Holland was put through his paces by Chandler [IG:@louischandler] at the thriving DogPound gym. Founded by Kirk Myers in 2016, The DogPound has become the place to train after expanding to two locations in L.A. and New York.

The 25-year-old moved around and looked a natural between the ropes. Holland turned to the sport as he prepared for upcoming roles over the summer.

HOT STREAK

Currently enjoying a hot streak of successes, Holland starred alongside Robert Pattinson in “The Devil All the Time” in 2020. The Londoner followed that up with another box office hit in 2021.

The Sci-Fi adventure movie “Chaos Walking” – released last year during the pandemic – was only the major flop of Holland’s career. This $75 million loss can partly get attributed to how the coronavirus outbreak severely hit cinemas.

Dusting himself down, he quickly followed up with “Cherry.” In a break from his usual upbeat portrayal of Spiderman, this psychological thriller boasted a critically acclaimed performance by the young icon.

TOM HOLLAND – SPIDERMAN

Next up for Holland is a return to the role that saw him break down Hollywoods barriers as Peter Parker.

The new installment of Spiderman, now under the guidance of Sony, is entitled; “Spiderman: No Way Home.”

Holland stars alongside girlfriend Zendaya once again. The pair team up for the third time, following “Homecoming” and “Far from Home.”

The teaser trailer of “No Way Home” sees the return of Alfred Molina as Otto Octavius / Doctor Octopus after a seventeen-year absence.

Molina played the original character in “Spiderman 2” when Tobey Maguire led the franchise.

The movie will surely be another winner for Holland, who has already filmed his next project, “Unchartered,” – currently in post-production for 2022.

With boxing skills to match his acting ability, the sky is the limit for the Avengers star.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.