Nicholas Esposito faces Emanuele Cavallucci in Milan on Oct 1

September 17th, 2021

On October 1 in the event promoted at Allianz Cloud in Milan (Italy) by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN unbeaten Italian welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito (14-0 with 5 KOs) will defend for the first time his title against Emanuele Cavallucci (12-3-1 with 4 KOs) on the 10 rounds distance.

Esposito is coming from a terrific performance against Tobia Loriga whom he defeated for the championship: a Mexican pelea that stole the show and made the fans go crazy.

After that fight, 27 years old Esposito is considered a talent who can go far. That’s what he said about Cavallucci: “He is a good fighter who can fight both in an orthodox stance that as a souhpaw.

“In every round, he fights at least two minutes as a southpaw. I have already defeated southpaws and I know what I have to do to beat Cavallucci. In life I am a southpaw, but in the ring I always fight orthodox.

“I train twice a day, for six days a week, in the gym operated by my father Enzo and my brother Mattia in a small town not far from Milan. Since becoming Italian champion I dedicate all my time to boxing, before I worked with my father. I am well prepared and I know that I will beat Cavallucci.”

32 years old Emanuele Cavallucci already won the Italian championship and wants it back. He is coming from two consecutive losses in Belgium and Finland and need a win to get his career back on track.

“What losses? In Finland they stole the virdict – said Cavallucci – and all the people who saw the fight agree with me. They said that I won at least 6 of the 8 rounds against Oskari Metz. Anyway, these things are part of boxing. I respect Esposito, but I am sure to beat him. I am training in Chieti, Abruzzo region, at the Tullio Di Giovanni gym operated by my coach Davide Di Meo.

‘Tullio Di Giovanni was his grandfather and a pro fighter famous in my city. Since I train with Davide my career started going the right way. I had 14 fights and won the Italian championship. Now it’s time to geti t back.”

About their future, both Esposito and Cavallucci said that they go one step at the time. “I am proud to be Italian champion – said Esposito – but I also would like to fight for an international title. Me and my father will talk to the Cherchi family of Opi Since 82: they have the experience to give us the right advice.”

Same thing for Cavallucci: “In boxing business comes first. If I win the Italian belt and they offer me a lot of money to defend it I will do it. If a foreign promoter offers me more money to fight abroad, I will accept.”

In the main event of the October 1 card, Daniele Scardina (19-0 with 15 KOs) will challenge Jurgen Doberstein (26-4-1 with 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO International super middleweight title on the 10 rounds distance. For the same belt, but in the lightweight division, Francesco Patera (23-3 with 8 KOs) will face Devis Boschiero (48-6-2 with 22 KOs).