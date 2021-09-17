Deontay Wilder and the four things he’ll do to overthrow Tyson Fury

September 17th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has mapped out what will make the difference when the American challenges Tyson Fury on October 9th.

“The Bronze Bomber” faces Fury for the third time next month in the Briton’s first-ever defense of a physical title belt.

Wilder, who reigned for five years as the holder of the WBC heavyweight championship, believes he will get it back at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Stating four things that will happen and lead to redemption, Wilder said: “Come October 9th, I will be reinvented, I will be rejuvenated, I will be violent, and I will be victorious.”

Elaborating on the PBC Podcast, Wilder added: “Hopefully, Fury is confident enough to go through with this fight because I’m going to be a reinvented Deontay Wilder on October 9.

“This training camp has rejuvenated me. It’s refreshed me. The key to victory in this fight is having a violent mind but approaching it with calmness.

“I have all the right people around me, and we’re looking forward to October 9. I hope Fury is ready to put on a show for the fans and make history once again.”

DEONTAY WILDER BALANCE

Fury dominated the second meeting in a surprise to many. He eventually took a fragile-looking Wilder out in seven rounds.

Another twenty months will pass again before the pair throw a punch at each other in anger again. Wilder knows his career hangs in the balance if he loses.

A victory for the reigning top division ruler, on the other hand, could lead the whole of the UK into a massive night of boxing in 2020.

Anthony Joshua could be in the pipeline if both win their respective clash in the coming weeks. If that happens, Wilder will firmly be out in the cold in at 200 pounds plus.

A move down to bridgerweight (224 pounds) or cruiserweight (200 pounds) are options for Wilder if he chooses to go for two-weight world champion status before retirement.

It all hinges on events taking place in a few weeks.

Fury vs. Wilder III tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.tmobilearena.com or www.axs.com. The event is promoted by Top Rank, BombZquad Promotions, TGB Promotions, and Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. A Premier Boxing Champions presentation.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.