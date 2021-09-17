Anthony Joshua donates 200 tickets for Sept 25 to NHS staff

September 17th, 2021

Matchroom Boxing and Tottenham Hotspur F.C. are proud to announce that they will be donating 200 tickets for Anthony Joshua’s blockbuster Heavyweight World Title defence against pound-for-pound star Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25 to the NHS via Blue Light Tickets.

Blue Light Tickets provides the blue light community with the chance to get free tickets from venues, sports teams, attractions, festivals and concerts to say thank you for their tireless dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blue Light Tickets is a completely free service for NHS employees and those working within the emergency services; allowing them to easily enter into ballots for tickets to events across the UK.

Tottenham Hotspur has worked closely with the NHS throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with the stadium hosting North Middlesex University Hospital’s women’s outpatient services and drive-through testing last year.

More than 9,000 local people have received a COVID vaccination at the stadium this year, thanks to a series of pop-up clinics run in partnership with the NHS North Central London CCG. The stadium also hosted teams from North Middlesex and the Whittington Hospital for a staff football match that took place on the hallowed turf in May.

Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn said: “I’m looking forward to welcoming another 200 NHS workers to our incredible night of boxing at the breathtaking Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week. It’s set to be a memorable occasion for everyone in attendance as ‘AJ’ puts his Heavyweight crowns on the line against former Undisputed Cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk. Blue Light Tickets is a brilliant scheme that rightly rewards our brilliant and selfless NHS workers and those working in the emergency services.”

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur, said: “We are proud to share a fantastic and long-standing relationship with our local NHS services, as we have seen throughout the pandemic, and are delighted to be working with Matchroom to provide hard-working staff with this special opportunity.”

Joshua vs. Usyk tops a huge night of action, WBO Cruiserweight World Champion Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) puts his World Title on the line for the first time against his Mandatory Challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs), former WBA Super-Middleweight World Champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) makes his highly anticipated ring return up at Light-Heavyweight against the Dominican Republic’s Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs), Manchester Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (3-0) continues his education in the professional ranks when he takes on Spain’s Izan Dura (3-7), ‘The Albanian King’ Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs) looks to build on his impressive stoppage win over Rylan Charlton as he challenges Milan’s Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) for the IBF International Welterweight Title and unbeaten Chicago Middleweight Christopher Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Russia’s Khasan Baysangurov (21-1, 11 KOs) for the WBA Intercontinental Title.