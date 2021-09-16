“A signal came from heaven” to cancel Oscar De La Hoya comeback

September 16th, 2021

WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman aired his views on the return of Oscar De La Hoya and the worrying trend of events in boxing.

Sulaiman has championed certain shows, like the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition and some YouTuber appearances. But more recently, Sulaiman revealed his dismay that Evander Holyfield decided to return at 58.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA

The Mexican-based figurehead says he will continue to back those events that enhance the sport but seems to have breathed a sigh of relief when De La Hoya was forced out of his battle with Vitor Belfort.

De La Hoya got struck down with coronavirus and had to pull out just days before the Pay Per View.

“Oscar de la Hoya was going to fight after 12 years out of the ring. But a signal came from heaven when he contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel it,” said Sulaiman.

On the WBC’s intentions for the future, he added: “The World Boxing Council invariably supports any situation that is beneficial to boxers.

“This includes new promotional companies, broadcast platforms, extraordinary tournaments, sponsoring companies, etc.

“Part of our work as a regulatory body for this sport is also to promote and offer our platform to support such initiatives.

“The WBC worked hard to achieve the very successful Super 6 tournament in the super middleweight division by Showtime. Similar to the World Boxing Super Series.

“It also works along with Fundación Telmex Telcel to carry out the highly successful Ring Telmex program. This has generated 19 champions, or the SuperFly tournament, which is still generating interesting matches involving those fighters.

FUTURE

“The current trend is not something sporadic. It has already emerged on various fronts. It seems to be something continuous. Obviously, all based on the money that has been generated. It all started during the pandemic.

“The world paused and stopped, there were no sporting events for several months, and the confinement led us to a mental change, so, full of nostalgia, we started doing things at home that we missed and gave us passion and pleasure in life.

“Likewise, promoters and broadcast platforms are looking for ways to enter this new dynamic. But the most important thing to note is that retired boxers are looking to get back in the ring.”

WBC chiefs will monitor which boxers intend to fight again in the coming weeks. It’s already been noted that Riddick Bowe is next up on October 2nd at 55.

