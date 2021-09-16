Dillian Whyte set to face heavyweight who almost stopped Tyson Fury

@dillianwhyte

British heavyweight and current WBC interim champion Dillian Whyte is set to battle it out against a former rival of Tyson Fury.

Whyte, penciled in for a return to the UK after a failed plan to crack America, is in advanced talks to meet Otto Wallin.

“The Bodysnatcher” had wanted an American opponent for a trip across the Atlantic, with Jermaine Franklin one of the names mentioned.

But the blueprint didn’t materialize. Whyte is since heading back to London to face a Scandinavian foe instead.

WBN’s Dan Rafael broke the news, with Wallin ready for the challenge after almost defeating Fury in Las Vegas.

The pair met in 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena across the road from the world-famous MGM Grand. Wallin cut Fury early on with a punch.

As the gash over his eye worsened, fears grew that Fury would get pulled out as doctors gave the ailment several ringside checks.

But Fury somehow managed to stem any further damage. He was subsequently able to cruise to a victory eight rounds to four, nine to three, and ten to two on the cards.

TYSON FURY CUTMAN

Cutman Jorge Capetillo got credited with praise. Not to mention a substantial bonus for saving Fury’s undefeated record on the night.

Wallin readies for a United Kingdom debut on the back of follow-up victories over Travis Kauffman and Dominic Breazeale.

Whyte hopes victory over Wallin will be enough to finally land a crack at the World Boxing Council strap currently in possession of Fury.

Number one contender for some time now and holding the shadow belt to Fury’s, Whyte has grown frustrated trying to pin the champion down.

That’s due to an ongoing saga with Deontay Wilder that Fury couldn’t get out of.

“The Gypsy King” also has plans to go for the undisputed title against Anthony Joshua. This means Whyte will have some pressurizing to do against the WBC should he manage to get the W against Wallin.

An official announcement could come in the next few days for Whyte vs. Wallin, which will go down on October 30 at the O2 Arena on the banks of the River Thames.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.