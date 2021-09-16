Boxing promoter aims to bring glory days back to Pittsburgh

September 16th, 2021

Local promoter Derek Gionta is on a mission to help bring Pittsburgh boxing back to close to its past glory days, in which great fighters were developed there such as Hall of Famers Harry “The Pittsburgh Windmill” Greb and Billy “The Pittsburgh Kid” Conn, as well as world champions Michael Moore and more recently Paul Spadafora.

“Pittsburgh can certainly get back to being a true boxing town,” Gionta believes. “We have already seen a recent revival in the sport here. The key is to have enough shows to keep fighters busy so they can develop and eventually move on to a bigger stage. Maybe some of the bigger events can take place here as enough fighters develop?

“I’d like to remain active promoting shows here and in neighboring cities with some people that we already have good relationships with. I want to continue building up fighters here!”

Gionta is bringing professional and amateur boxing back to the Greater Pittsburgh area this Saturday night as Gionta Management presents “Murrysville Madness” at Murrysville SportZone in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

Pittsburgh junior lightweight Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (19-2, 8 KOs), the reigning IBA Intercontinental Junior Lightweight Champion, will headline “Murrysville Madness” in the 6-round, non-title fight main event against dangerous Colombian puncher Rodolfo “El Tsunami” Puente (20-7-2, 16 KOs).

Pittsburgh super middleweight Kiante Irving (9-0, 9 KOs), a 2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, meets Antonio Louis Hernandez (5-11-3, 3 KOs) In the 6-round co-featured event.