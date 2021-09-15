“At Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr., the whole stage smelled like marijuana”

September 15th, 2021

Joe Scarnici / Triller

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. heavyweight exhibition comeback of 2020 went down with the distinct whiff of marijuana in the air.

That’s the recollection of World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman, who attended the event to present both with a green and gold belt.

Recently remembering the Triller show on the back of an embarrassing recent event involving Evander Holyfield, Sulaiman aired his views.

“Mike Tyson returned to boxing training. In so doing, he overcame his terrible depression. He shed weight by training for a couple of months and by uploading a video of just six seconds on his social networks.

“So, the world began to dream. They imagined what it would be like to see “Iron Mike” back in the ring,” Sulaiman recalled.

“Miguel, as I affectionately call him, began to organize an event with specific characteristics. It would be an exhibition with headgear, 16-ounce gloves, and three rounds match inspired by the events he saw staged by Julio César Chávez and Jorge Arce.

“Exhibitions to entertain the public, to bring happiness to society, and, very notably, for charitable purposes.

“Finally, Tyson fell into the temptation of money and gave this event to a company called Triller, who took over and organized it in its entirety.

“They went out to look for the rival, which was finally Roy Jones Jr. – Plus some official fights between pro boxers.

MIKE TYSON MARIJUANA

“Triller held it at the Staples Center without an audience. The show was complemented by musical acts, highlighting Snoop Dog, who smoked a giant marijuana cigarette … and that’s how the whole stage smelled like.

“Tyson offered a wonderful performance. They both understood that it was about entertaining. At no point did they try to hurt each other.

“The event was an absolute success. It sold to 1.6 million homes on pay-per-view. That was where they opened the eyes of many.”

Tyson soon severed ties with Triller to focus on his “Legends Only League,” – but since he found crypto currency and NFTs, his fight career has gone silent.

These days, you’d be more likely to find those subjects on his social media rather than clips of Mike Tyson punching the bag or pads.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.