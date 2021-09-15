Fans alarmed as Josh Taylor reveals “flabby Ricky Hatton dad-bod”

Mikey Williams

Undisputed ruler Josh Taylor shocked many this week when returning to training with Ricky Hatton compared weight gain between fights.

The super-lightweight number one took to training with ex-Tyson Fury coach Ben Davison boasting a gut and extra cushion around his usually ripped muscles.

Explaining that his diet wasn’t the best as he enjoyed the fruits of his labor, the Scot told all to watch how he loses the excess weight in the gym.

“First day back in the gym yesterday with The boss Ben Davison,” said Taylor.

“What a heavy hole I am. All that pizza, Chinese and fancy dining has earned me a wee dadbod,” he added.

Firing a warning to his rivals, though, Taylor stated: “There’s dynamite in those hands. Watch this transformation.

Promoters Top Rank made a joke out of Taylor’s obvious indulgences as they re-posted the video of “The Tartan Tornado” working out.

“Don’t be fooled by @JoshTaylorBoxer’s dad-bod,” they laughed. “He’s still the undisputed king of the 140-pound division.”

But some of the boxing community remember how badly Hatton’s excesses outside the ring affected his career. Others were merely worried about Taylor’s sheer amount of added weight since his May victory over Jose Ramirez.

“Going to take a while to get back into the kind of shape he was,” said one.

Another added: “Uh oh. Not a good sign.”

A third stated: “He’s got a body like Ben Askren.”

Finally, a comment on Hatton was a firm reminder that Taylor could not afford to do this regularly.

“This is what ended Ricky Hatton’s career earlier than it should. Josh needs to be careful getting too flabby between fights.

“Punch resistance is the first thing to go.”

JOSH TAYLOR HOMECOMING

Taylor has three months to whip himself into shape for a mandatory defense against Jack Catterall in his beloved Scotland.

The SSE Hydro in Glasgow will host one of the biggest homecomings in years among the United Kingdom fraternity.

Heading out to the US and winning a world title is a massive event for most British boxers. But unifying the belts overseas is seen as one of the top achievements from a UK fighter in some time.

First opponent Catterall is 26-0 as a professional and seen as a tough test. The only worry for the Chorley man would be a lack of top-class experienced opponents in the build-up to the biggest fight of his life.

December 18 will be the acid test.

