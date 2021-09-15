Edivaldo “Indio” Ortega set for ring return after three years out

Former world title world challenger Edivaldo “Indio” Ortega (26-2-1, 12KO) of the border city of Tijuana, Mexico, will make his return to the ring in a scheduled eighth rounder in the super bantamweight division.

Ortega will be facing Yonathan Padilla (18-7-1, 8KO) Cabo San Lucas, Mexico,in the semi-main event of the fight card slated for Friday, September 24th, at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana. The fight will be televised live in Latin America by ESPN Deportes’ Knockout series. The night is presented by Jab Promotions and BxStrs.

Ortega, who challenged for the WBA interim featherweight title in his last fight back in 2018, has not fought due to promotional and managerial issues but those are now in the past.

“I have a new team now, Jab Promotions and TM Boxing, so I am ready to get back to my career,” Ortega stated. “I am a bit older now so I am now more mature so that makes a difference mentally as I go forward.”

Ortega, 31, began his career in late 2007 going undefeated for nearly ten years scoring wins over Enrique Bernache, Christian Esquivel, Dennis Contreras, Roberto Castañeda and Juan Carlos Sanchez Jr among others. He lost his undefeated status via a ten-round decision against Eduardo Ramirez but got back in the win column with a win over former world champion Tomas “Gusano” Rojas and Drian Francisco.

In his last fight back in the summer of 2018, Ortega was stopped by Jhack Tepora in the ninth round in Kuala Lumpur.

“I’m a natural 122 pounder but I was offered the opportunity for a world title at featherweight, I wasn’t going to pass it up,” Ortega said of the loss. “I realized I am much stronger and faster at super bantamweight so that is where I am going to campaign and look for a world title there.”

Ortega will find a stern test for his first fight back in nearly 36 months. The experienced Padilla, with an advantage of two more rounds in three less pro fights than Ortega, has faced different styles as well as challenging for the vacant WBC Youth 118-pound title and interim WBC FECOMBOX strap.

“I know Padilla has experienced and he has faced some good fighters,” Ortega stated of his next opponent. “I’m ready for the fight and the fact it is my first fight in my hometown in more than three years makes a big difference. Nothing will get in my way.”