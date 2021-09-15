Deontay Wilder will become two-time WBC champ if Tyson Fury pulls out

Deontay Wilder has confirmed that he will become a two-time WBC heavyweight champion if Tyson Fury pulls out of their trilogy fight for the second time.

“The Bronze Bomber” outlined that his side put stipulations in place once Fury could not compete in July due to contracting Covid-19.

Wilder had to wait another three months for his opportunity and says he made sure this time that the belt was on the line, not only in the fight but if there’s a pull-out.

Fury would also have to pay Wilder significant compensation for a withdrawal for any reason.

“If he doesn’t show up, he’s going to have to suffer the consequences. The penalties have been set forth,” Wilder told 78SportsTV.

“If he doesn’t fight, then pay me what you’re supposed to pay me. Then you have to give up that (WBC heavyweight title) belt as well.

“So it’s a win-win situation for me. It’s a lose-lose situation for him. That’s the great thing about it. Because the saying has always said that history repeats itself,” he added.

Training hard with new coach Malik Scott, Wilder has always been skeptical of Fury’s diagnosis in the first place.

“I don’t believe he had no Covid. You know, look at his actions. Look at what he’s done. He’s been at different places and stuff like that. He definitely doesn’t act like it,” he explained to the PBC Podcast.

The American was adhering to “The Gypsy King” getting spotted in Las Vegas just a short time after being told he had the virus.

Walking through hotel lobbies and visiting car dealerships led to Deontay Wilder and others questioning the seriousness of Tyson Fury’s ailment.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER TICKETS

Nonetheless, the fight is on again, and it goes down in just over three weeks. The T-Mobile Arena will host for the first time in the saga.

Los Angeles staged the first bout, the most entertaining of the previous two. The rematch then went to the MGM Grand as Fury dominated and stunned the crowd.

It’s hoped that almost 20,000 people will cram into the venue for the trilogy. However, rumors of poor ticket sales continue to dog the build-up.

Taking a look at the current situation shows that there remain a few thousand tickets for the bout. The majority around the ring got sold, though.

It’s all set up for a huge event that will hopefully pull boxing back from a torrid time of late with YouTubers and old legends with no business fighting dragging the sport down.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.