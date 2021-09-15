Deontay Wilder team Tyson Fury sparring KO claims exposed, debunked

Deontay Wilder team member Tay Jones claiming Tyson Fury was knocked out in sparring by Jared Anderson is exposed.

Jones revealed he had inside direct knowledge that Fury got dropped badly and possibly wiped out by Anderson.

He said: “Just got confirmation that Tyson fury was indeed knocked out cold in sparring with Jared Anderson from top guys from around him.

“I’ve been telling people this really happened.”

But looking back at some recent Anderson activity, the big-punching knockout artist ruled out the potential action.

Many conspiracies have followed Fury around since he defeated Wilder in February 2020. None more so than the fact he pulled out of their trilogy with Covid over the summer.

Lobbyists against “The Gypsy King” point more to the Anderson bruising in training than they do in listening to the virus diagnosis.

Anderson himself put an end to the rumors. “Big Baby” stated: “Man, if you all don’t leave that man alone.

“He had COVID dead a–, I never knocc [sic] that man out,” in response to the ongoing campaign against Fury.

Fury is back to full throttle ahead of the third fight staged at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The WBC heavyweight champion has just over three weeks to wait until the saga ends once and for all. Well, that’s what the tagline states.

DEONTAY WILDER RETRIBUTION

In reality, if Wilder is somehow able to return the favor and win back his belt, certainly a fourth fight would have to get considered.

Next summer, taking the fourth bout to British soil, say at Wembley Stadium, would be a standout option if Wilder got his promised retribution.

Many believe this won’t happen, though. Wilder probably only won two or three rounds out of a full nineteen through the first two bouts. Two of those were due to knockdowns.

Therefore, if he is going to flip the whole division upside down, “The Bronze Bomber” will have to pull off a stunning knockout upset.

Expect this time around, Deontay Wilder will probably have to nail Tyson Fury to the canvas to do so.

