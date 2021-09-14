Extra date added to Fight Night on the Charles at Moseley’s II

September 14th, 2021

Due to fighter demand, Vertex Promotions has added a show on Friday night, September 24, the night before its previously announced “Fight Night on the Charles at Moseley’s II,” on Saturday night, September 25, at Moseley’s On The Charles in Dedham, Massachusetts.

“Fight Night On The Charles at Mosley’s II & III”, as well as a USA Boxing-sanctioned amateur card Saturday afternoon (Sept. 25) – 2021 New England Championships — at the same venue, will all be hosted by Vertex Promotions.

“Coming off our successful first show on July 31st,” Vertex promoter Dave Clark said. “we decided to promote another show on September 25th at Moseley’s. There’s a lot of local talent in this region and we want to try to keep them as active as we can, but we were contacted by some many boxers who wanted to compete on our September 25th card that we are promoting back-to-back shows on consecutive nights at the same venue, Mosley On The Charles. We’re excited about ‘Fight Night on the Charles at Mosley’s II & III’ and look forward to the rare challenge of promoting two nights in a row at Mosley’s”

Undefeated ABF American West and NBA Continental champion, 23-year-old Albany (NY) welterweight RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (13-0, 10 KOs) was scheduled to headline the originally announced Sept. 25th show, but he has been moved to Friday night’s main event in the 8-round lightweight match versus Uganda-native Philip “The Hunter” Adyaka (7-15, 4 KOs), who is fighting out of Saint Paul, Minnesota.

The 8-round, co-featured event finds California bantamweight Rocco “So Cal Kid” Santomauro (21-1, 6 KOs), the former ABF Continental Americas Super Flyweight Champion, fighting and opponent to be determined. This fight will mark the first for Santomauro east of Las Vegas.

Rising prospect Francis “Frank The Tank” Hogan (7-0, 7 KOs) puts his perfect pro record on the line in a 6-round Special Middleweight Attraction against Rakim Johnson (6-13-1, 5 KOs). Representing Weymouth, MA, Hogan is the reigning New Hampshire super welterweight champion, as well as a 2019 New England Golden Gloves gold medalist.

Worcester heavyweight Bryan Daniels, a 2-time New England Golden Gloves champion, faces Larry “Hit Man” Pryor (14-24, 8 KOs) in a 6-round bout, while Providence (RI) middleweight Anthony Conception (7-0-1, 6 KOs) meets Lenwood “Mr. Composure” Dozier (10-26-3, 5 KOs) in a 6-rounder.

Also scheduled to fight on the undercard, each in 4-round matches, is Malden, MA light heavyweight Alex Rivera (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Tomi Archambault (1-13, 1 KO), New Bedford, MA middleweight Drew “Tomahawk” Dwelly (2-2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Lashawn Alcocks (1-10), and 2019 Irish Elite Championship gold medalist Thomas O’Toole will make his pro debut vs. TBA.

Saturday night’s card will be headlined by undefeated welterweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (11-0, 9 KOs) of Lawrence (MA), in an 8-round bout versus his Mexican opponent, Danny “Venado” Flores (15-24-1, 8 KOs).

Undefeated welterweight prospect James “The Slim Reaper” Perella (8-0, 5 KOs), fighting out of Mansfield, Massachusetts, throws down with another Mexican fighter, Isias Martin Cardona Gonzales (26-22, 18 KOs), in the 6-round co-featured event. The highly popular Perella is a 4-time USA New England Championships and 4-time New England Golden Gloves Champion. The popular fighter returns in the 6-round co-featured event.

Undefeated super featherweight Daniel “G.D.F.E.” Bailey (7-0, 4 KOs), fighting out of Tampa (FL), will make his New England debut against TBA in a 4-rounder. A 4-time U.S. Army and 2012 Ringside National champion, Bailey is the cousin of multiple world champion Randall Bailey.

Another promising prospect, Weymouth, MA junior welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (3-0, 2 KOs), and Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO), a 2016 Rocky Marciano Tournament champion, will be in action in 4-round bouts versus TBAs.

Lynn (MA) light heavyweight James Perkins (5-0-1, 4 KOs) takes on Trevor Ollison (0-2-1) in a 4-rounder.

Cards are subject to change.

Tickets for both shows are on sale for $95.00 (row 1), $85.00 (2nd row), $65.00 (3rd row),

$55.00 (general admission) and $45.00 (standing room). Contact any of the competing fighters to purchase tickets, limited availability at the door.

Doors will open at 7 pm. ET with the first bout scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET on both evenings.

Saturday afternoon’s (2-5 pm. ET.) amateur show will require a separate admission ($20.00 per person) on sale at the door.