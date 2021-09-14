After Evander Holyfield farce, mobility-stricken Riddick Bowe, 54, is next up

September 14th, 2021

Former undisputed heavyweight champion Riddick Bowe continues to promote his October 2nd return to the ring that top figures in the sport are opposed to.

One of those is WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, who made a valid point in his latest address to the World Boxing Council.

Sulaiman pointed out 54-year-old Bowe’s lack of mobility due to weight and health issues. “Big Daddy” looks in no position to fight.

Despite this fact, Bowe is lined up to fight Lamar Odom in a Celebrity Boxing match-up with cringefest written all over it.

Commenting on Bowe’s intentions to get back inside the ropes, Sulaiman admitted his worry.

“Riddick Bowe says he wants to fight. So the sharks in the business are pitching offers to legendary but spent fighters to use them, give them peanuts, and collect millions.

“I was in a top-rated show on TV in the United States, Celebrity Family Feud. It was WBC vs. UFC.

“On my team were Holyfield, Bowe, Shawn Porter, and Ryan Garcia. We had a great time, and we won 527 to 28 points. T

“The funny thing was that Bowe had to be put on a stool because he couldn’t stand for a long time as he now walks with great difficulty. That’s the boxing legend they’re trying to get into the ring again.”

RIDDICK BOWE TREND

Bowe’s return comes on the back of former opponent Evander Holyfield getting wiped out in 109 seconds by ex-UFC star Vitor Belfort.

The pair enjoyed one of the greatest heavyweight trilogies of all time. But now both are becoming embroiled in the worrying trend.

“We are currently experiencing a boxing trend with a wide variety of elements. Influencer and Youtubers events, athletes from other sports inside the ring, mixed martial arts fighters trying boxing. Also, retired boxers are returning to the ring.

“This phenomenon is not new. It has happened in the past, but sporadically as unique and independent events.

“We saw Muhammad Ali “fight” against the Japanese wrestler Inoki, who never got off the mat and kicked him all the fight.

“We also saw José Canseco, who stepped into the ring to receive a beating. Too Tall Jones of the Dallas Cowboys had six professional fights winning all.

“And Mickey Rourke used to fight in Japan thrilling his fans, bolstered by his fame as a Hollywood icon.”

Bowe vs. Odom comes on the back of the latter beating a former pop star to a pulp. The ex-NBA star, who once stated he had 12 strokes and six heart attacks, shouldn’t even be in the ring himself, though.

These car crash events are becoming more and more familiar. One day, it will end very badly. It’s simply a matter of time.

