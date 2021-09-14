“Embarrassed” Evander Holyfield must never fight again – WBC President

September 14th, 2021

WBC

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield must stay out of the ring and never again grace the arena he once conquered a long time ago.

That’s the view of the experienced World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman.

In his latest “12 Rounds” address, Sulaiman commented on the current trend of returning fighters for big-money offers. One that has the whole sport worried.

Holyfield looked shocking during the pre-fight workout. Anyone could see that, but it seems organizers Triller was not interested in addressing this fact.

The fight went on and put a blot on Holyfield’s considerable legacy. Sulaiman says “The Real Deal” cannot repeat it.

“What happened last Saturday was the reality realization. Thank goodness there was no serious injury,” Sulaiman pointed out.

“Tito Ortiz was struck down in less than a minute, with a spectacular knockout that could end in a fatal injury, and the great legendary champion Evander Holyfield was embarrassed, in just 109 seconds, by a retired mixed martial arts rival.

“I’m not interested in analyzing Holyfield’s performance and what happened. It is a blessing that everyone has seen the reality. You can’t play boxing.

“Former boxers must not return to the ring to fight. The exhibitions are acceptable, with important security measures, but fighting without headgear and competitively cannot happen.

“Many legends had left the ring with painful farewell fights when time took away the physical virtues.

“Joe Louis was knocked out by Marciano, Ali by Holmes, Leonard by Camacho, El Púas by the unknown Nacho Madrid, Chávez by Grover Wiley.

“All of them closed their chapter in the life of a boxer and moved on.

HOLYFIELD MISTAKE

“Today is different. Holyfield had not fought in a decade, and at 58, he committed a terrible mistake, risking his life and the honor of the sport that gave him everything.

“This needs order in some way. The power of money and the few scruples of a few cannot be more important than integrity and security.

“Holyfield can now be once again the great leader, but he must also seek the help of his teammates, colleagues, friends, and family. Not to go through this situation ever again!”

After his loss, Holyfield called out Mike Tyson for a rematch that nobody ever wants to see happen.

Furthermore, if Mike knows what’s best for him, he’ll stay well away from facing Holyfield for the third time.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.