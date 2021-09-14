EXCLUSIVE: Sports Management group drop Triller ‘effective immediately’

September 14th, 2021

On Monday night, World Boxing News received information that a prominent sports management group had severed ties with Triller.

EAG Sports Management, who represents Tyron Woodley, several NFL stars, and other clients, dropped any association with Triller moving forward.

Although not directly attributed to the Evander Holyfield farce, EAG handed the statement to WBN just 48 hours after the event.

It read: “EAG Sports Management is no longer working with Triller FIght Club or Triller effective immediately.”

They gave no other reasoning as Triller prepares for their next boxing entertainment event on Tuesday evening.

Their reputation in boxing has taken a battering over the past few days after Holyfield was beaten down in just 109 seconds by Vitor Belfort.

Letting a heavyweight legend go out like that at the age of 58 when he had no business being inside the ring has not got down well in the boxing community.

As Triller aims to bounce back, music will probably overshadow the next card, which features fighters with a combined forty losses between them.

It will be a welcome distraction for those boxing fans against the Holyfield controversy.

TRILLER VERZ II

Headlining the boxing action is Mexican warrior Pablo Cesar Cano. He battles Danielito Zorrita of Puerto Rico.

Co-featured over ten rounds is Michael Dutchover clashing with Nahir Albright.

Also featured in a ten-round battle is Miguel Angulo. He takes on Sonny Fredrickson.

Cruiserweight Yunieski Gonzalez fights former world title challenger Tommy Karpency.

Finally, Bryce Henry faces Juan de Angel of Colombia.

Rappers Fat Joe and Ja Rule will aim to take some of the sting out of the Holyfield farce by entertaining the crowd at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden.

