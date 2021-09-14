Deontay Wilder squad member names fighter who “KO’d Tyson Fury cold”

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury got knocked out in sparring for a summer fight with Deontay Wilder leading to the postponement of the trilogy fight until October.

That’s the view of “Bombzquad” member Tay Jones who took his case to the public domain this week.

Jones, a professional boxer, released information he claims backs up previous reports. They stated Fury got troubled by his talented camp of employees.

“Just got confirmation that Tyson fury was indeed knocked out cold in sparring with Jared Anderson from top guys from around him.

“I’ve been telling people this really happened,” said Jones.

JARED ANDERSON

The rumors began earlier this year when Fury shared the ring with Anderson, Efe Ajagba, and others in preparation for Wilder.

Boasting a black eye on at least one occasion, this is now being attributed to bruising sessions with Anderson, known as “Big Baby” on the circuit.

Anderson is a massive puncher. The young contender is touted as the next big American heavyweight champion of the world. He’s already left a path of destruction in the paid ranks.

The 21-year-old is 9-0 with a one hundred percent knockout ratio. He’s never gone past four rounds during his career.

On the same night Fury and Wilder go at it for the third time, Anderson competes on the bill against unbeaten Russian Vladimir Tereshkin, 22-0-1.

DEONTAY WILDER TEAM

In response to Jones, who, as a member of Wilder’s camp, will obviously be seen as bias towards the former WBC champion, ex-super-welterweight ruler Ishe Smith waded in for some perspective.

“I could name so many Hall of Famers I saw either get dropped or their a–es kicked in sparring. Again that s— doesn’t matter. It’s only when the lights are on.”

Adding another point on Jones, Smith said: “You also said Deontay Wilder never said his suit was too heavy. October 9th, all doubts will be settled either way.”

Less than a month away from the biggest top division fight of the year, anticipation is growing about what could go down in Las Vegas.

The first fight saw Wilder drop Fury twice and take a draw. The rematch brought domination from “The Gypsy King.”

Wilder knows he cannot afford to lose this one, or his career might be in serious jeopardy.

With a new trainer onboard in Malik Scott, “The Bronze Bomber” is eyeing an upset that could spark calls for a fourth meeting.

Roll on next month.

