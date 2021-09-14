Casey Morton moves closer to world title shot with WBO ranking win

September 14th, 2021

Last night in Dubai, Casey “Lady Hawaiian Punch” Morton (10-2-3, 2 KOs), who hails from San Francisco, CA, captured the WBO Bantamweight International title with a dominating win over Urvashi Singh (8-3, 5 KOs).

The 10-round bout was a title elimination bout, putting her one step closer to a world title shot.

Morton blooded up Singh in the third round, and dominated the fight onward, as her strength, size, and skill were just far too much for the fighter from India, who looked outgunned and got outworked.

“I want to thank my team, starting with my coach O.T., as well as Victor Conte and SNAC System for all the support back in the Bay Area, this win means everything,” said an excited Morton after the fight. “I knew I had a lot to prove in this fight, and to accomplish this goal is one more step towards my dream of becoming a world champion.”

Morton, who trains with Victor Conte’s prestigious and exclusive team out of the SNAC System gym that uses the most modern equipment, recently brought on a new boxing coach, a former undefeated professional boxer Otis “O.T.” Seymore, who trains her out of Oakland, California. Morton spends on average two hours a day in traffic to get the training she needs.

“I want to be a world champion, I know I am ready to be a world champion and I am hopeful that my next fight can be for a world title,” said Morton. “I have never felt better in the ring then I did last night and I am ready for a chance to prove I am a world champion.”