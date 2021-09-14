Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant set for MGM Grand, PPV details to follow

September 14th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez goes for all the world title belts on November 6 when the Mexican superstar battles Caleb Plant at the world-famous MGM Grand.

A few details filtered out on Tuesday as the venue was confirmed, along with ticket sales dates.

All that’s left is the undercard and Pay Per View confirmation for a clash that WBN believes will land on FOX Pay Per View in the United States.

Both sides released the following information:

“Mexican superstar and unified WBA/WBC/WBO Super Middleweight World Champion Canelo Álvarez and undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant will battle to crown an undisputed 168-pound world champion.

“The event takes place on Saturday, November 6, live on pay-per-view from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

“A four-division champion regarded by many as the top pound-for-pound fighter in boxing, Álvarez faces off against a supremely skilled, undefeated world champion in Plant.

“His opponent has made three defenses of the title he won in January 2019. The winner will become the first undisputed super middleweight champion in the four-belt era.

CANELO vs. PLANT TICKETS

“Tickets for the live event go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, September 15, at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can purchase them at AXS.com.

The event is promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy, “Never Stop. Never Settle,” and Value.”

