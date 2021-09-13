Ricky Medina returns September 25 in Floresville, Texas

September 13th, 2021

Prince Ranch Boxings’ undefeated featherweight prospect, Richard Medina (10-0, 6 KOs), is back in action on September 25, 2021, as he faces tough veteran Rafael Reyes (19-12, 15 KOs).

The 8-round bout will be taking place at the Event Center in Floresville, Texas.

“This is a big moment in my life, and my opponent is coming off a big win over an undefeated fighter, so I am looking forward to this challenge,” said Medina, who is promoted by TMB Promotions.

“I have worked very hard during this camp and I’m ready to return to the ring. I have a lot of family and friends who will be in attendance so I will be gunning for the knockout. I’m ready to take big fights down the road, and I know I have to win these fights to get that chance.”

Medina’s opponent, Rafael Reyes, is coming off the win of his career stopping Ignacio Chairez in the first round.

“Medina is doing everything that is asked of him, and you can tell by the type of performances he is having,” said Greg Hannely, president of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages Medina. “This is a tough fight, but a good test. This is the type of bout that will help build Medina into a world champion, and these are the type of wins you need to go to the next level.”

Medina who hails from San Antonio, Texas will be a mere 30 minutes from home for this fight.

“Medina is a big crowd favorite, and it is great to have him fighting in front of his local fans,” said promoter Rick Morones, of TMB Promotions. “Medina has all the talent to go to the top of his division, and we also enjoy having him on shows in the San Antonio-area as he is a great ambassador of boxing.”

“The fans fuel my journey, and now I want to make everyone proud,” concluded Medina. “At this point, I have to go out there and perform to get people excited to see me in bigger fights. I am hoping with a great performance this will not just get my local fans excited, but also garner me a big fight in the near future.”

Tickets priced $30 General Admission, $900 VIP Tables are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. Doors open at 6:00 pm, first bell at 7:30 pm. The Floresville Event Center is located at 600 TX 97 Floresville TX, 78114