“Murrysville Madness” card set for September 18

September 13th, 2021

Professional boxing returns to the Greater Pittsburgh area Saturday night, September 18, as Gionta Management presents “Murrysville Madness” at Murrysville SportZone in Murrysville, Pennsylvania.

An amateur show, co-promoted by Gionta Management and Kastle Boxing of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, will take center stage during the afternoon, starting at 12 p.m. with a separate admission of $20.00

“I hope to continue promoting shows here (30-minute drive from downtown Pittsburgh) in this region moving forward,” promoter Derek Gionta said. “With another friend of mine promoting here, we can keep these guys busy, and look forward to moving them into bigger opportunities.”

Pittsburgh junior lightweight Matt “Sweet Child” Conway (19-2, 8 KOs), the reigning IBA Intercontinental Junior Lightweight Champion, will headline “Murrysville Madness” in the 8-round main event against an opponent to be finalized.

In the 6-round co-featured event, Pittsburgh super middleweight Kiante Irving (9-0, 9 KOs), a 2018 National Golden Gloves Champion, plans to keep his perfect pro record intact against Antonio Louis Hernandez (5-11-3, 3 KOs).

Ohio lightweight Ryizeemmion “The Humble Beast” Ford (5-1-0, 3 KOs) steps up in his first scheduled 6-rounder versus an opponent to be determined.

A 4-round featherweight match between Buffalo’s pro-debuting Joe Reed and Kyrgyzstan-native Baszybek Baratov (4-1-2, 1 KO), fighting out of Monroeville, PA, has the potential to steal the show.

2019 National Golden Gloves Champion Chatiqua “Tika” Hemingway (1-0), managed by Split-T Management, is slated to be in action against a female super middleweight to be determined.

Also scheduled to fight on the undercard in 4-round matches is Pittsburgh super middleweight Eric Lomax (3-0, 2 KOs) vs, Taurean Bogguess (0-2), Pennsylvania’s pro-debuting middleweight Paul Palombo vs. Jereiah Yeager (1-1, 1 KO), and Pittsburgh super lightweight and Matt Conway’s brother, “Maverick” Mike Conway (3-2-1, 1 KO), vs. Joshua Zimmerman (0-3).

Card is subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $125.00 ringside, $60.00 and $40.00 floor seating, and $50.00 reserved seating, and available to purchase by calling 412.759.0407.

Doors open at 6 p.m. ET with the first bout starting at 7 p.m. ET.