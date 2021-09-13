The comical moment Joe Fournier was likened to Floyd Mayweather

September 13th, 2021

Joe Fournier getting likened to Floyd Mayweather was one of the more comical moments, of which there was plenty, on the recent Triller broadcast.

As Fournier “fought” friend David Haye over eight two-minute rounds in an exhibition, the Briton said something to ringside as he danced around the ring.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Commentators then harked back to the moment Floyd Mayweather predicted the result of the super bowl.

Jim Lampley asked Roy Jones Jr if “he liked the Steelers or the Patriots” during the Floyd Mayweather vs. Henry Bruseles broadcast on HBO.

Jones answered that “he liked the Patriots, but he’d been a Steelers fan for a long time.”

As he answered, though, Mayweather cut in by leaning over away from Bruseles to air his view himself. Mayweather shouted, “The Patriots.

“Floyd tells us, incidentally – I asked you the question. But Floyd looks here and says ‘The Patriots,’” – stated Lampley.

Fournier and Mayweather both saying something to ringside. That’s about where the similarities end.

In the co-featured bout on the night, Anderson Silva blitzed Tito Ortiz with a stunning overhand right to the head.

Ortiz was out for the count and face-planted on the canvas. The official stopped the bout at 1:21 of the round.

“I’m so happy. My team and I worked so hard,” said Silva. “I try to enjoy every single moment inside the ring. Thanks to God for giving me one more time to do my job.”

“The training is tough, and that makes me feel ready for everything inside the ring. The entire team pushes me every day.

“I prepare my body and my mind for war, and tonight I won. I’m not sure what’s next, to go home and be with my family.”

UNDERCARD

Also, on the bill, Jono Carroll got the victory over Andy Vences in a pro content on the PPV. Carrol won by majority decision with scores of 95-95 and 97-93 twice.

An even fight in the first half, the southpaw Carroll would pull away in the latter half of the battle with damaging combinations against the valiant Vences.

Said Carroll, “It’s fantastic to get this big win. It’s been a very tough year. But they say you have to sacrifice to succeed in life.

“It’s never been a matter of if, only when I’m going to accomplish these goals. And now, in 2022, I’m set up to fight for a world title and become a world champion.

“When I become a world champion, I can build on the next chapter in my life.

“A win like tonight, and it all becomes worth it.”

Further results saw Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin draw and Eliezer Silva make a successful pro debut.

