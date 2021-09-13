David Haye in dreamland with Tyson Fury when Vitor Belfort is the reality

September 13th, 2021

David Haye had no shame at all on Saturday night when calling out Tyson Fury. The trouble is his next opponent may already be in motion by Triller.

After going eight two-minute rounds in an exhibition that failed to capture the imagination, Haye had the gall to say “he’s all wrong for Fury” in his post-fight interview and at the press conference.

It was a shocking statement by Haye, considering he’d just achieved absolutely nothing in sharing eight timid rounds with a guy who is basically in his circle of friends.

Haye is pushing for a bigger payday – and he knows it. However, one is probably already in motion and may soon be on the table.

Vitor Belfort, who was due to fight Oscar De La Hoya but subsequently batter Evander Holyfield [who had no business being in there], will be the top target for another Triller event.

Given that De La Hoya is unlikely to ever fight again due to a Covid battle when double-vaccinated, Haye is the ideal foil for a Belfort clash later this year.

Fury has his own shortlist of opponents after revealing plans to fight Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua, and Derek Chisora for the third time.

Add to that the fact “The Gypsy King” said he’d never give Haye the time of day again after his compatriot pulled out of two scheduled bouts in the first part of the 2010s. That would be an impossibility unless Fury were desperate.

DAVID HAYE REALITY

Everyone can make money if Haye gets real and looks towards Belfort. There will be intrigue from the Triller fanbase in that kind of match-up.

And Haye is already thinking about what’s next after getting through an eight-rounder without an injury.

“Thank you, everyone, for all of your support,” said Haye. “I had a great night. I felt amazing in there.

“The future is bright. Joe Fournier showed a massive heart in there. If he stays light-heavy or cruiserweight, he has a solid future!”

Fournier will undoubtedly get featured on the undercard should Haye vs. Belfort becomes a reality, with the pair able now to uncover that their friendship remains as rock-solid as ever.

Anderson Silva could also be another consideration for Haye if he’s going to continue, but Tyson Fury? – Give me a break.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

