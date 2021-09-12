Sad event shames boxing as aged heavyweight legend falls in seconds

September 12th, 2021

Triller believes they smashed it when it comes to putting on another event that featured an old heavyweight legend in the main event. Sadly, it was far from that.

Viewing was car crash TV as David Haye, Tito Ortiz, and Evander Holyfield returned to the ring on a night bereft of any real boxing entertainment.

Nonetheless, Triller released a statement on the fifty-dollar Pay Per View proclaiming it to have been a massive success.

They said: “In front of a standing-room-only crowd on Saturday night at the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Fort Lauderdale, FL, TRILLER FIGHT CLUB presented an outstanding, action packed evening of boxing and music.

With Donald Trump commentating on the FITE.TV Pay-Per-View and phenomenal music, fans were treated to an extraordinary evening of entertainment.”

I mean, you could probably call the music entertaining but what went on inside those ropes was far from it.

Haye, Ortiz, and Holyfield proved all the doubters correct that they should never be allowed or be paid to fight again.

The only way this could have garnered any credibility would have been to pit Anderson Silva and Vitor Belfort against each other. But sadly, that wouldn’t fit the Triller brief.

They want old Pay Per View boxing legends to gain further PPV sales from the old formula that is no longer in effect. Those days are long gone.

HEAVYWEIGHT TRAGEDY

Belfort, who beat and aged and sad-looking Holyfield in less than two minutes, was obviously delighted despite the actual achievement being meaningless.

“It was a legendary moment for me to fight tonight. I’m very blessed. It was a great environment here, great fights and competition,” said Belfort.

“We can all learn from the sport of boxing about how to adapt. We should be more caring for each other in this great country of America.

“You never judge how many victories you have. You judge by the quality of your opponents. When you fight someone, the two warriors gain immediate respect for each other. For me to be able to compete with Holyfield is a dream.”

Furthermore, and hopefully, fan power can gain traction after this to inform Triller that bringing back 58-year-old former heavyweight legends is not the way to go.

Certainly, refrain from putting them in the ring with 44-year-olds who can still move and throw a decent punch.

Shocking and horrific to watch.

