David Haye shameless as awful Evander Holyfield proves doubters right

September 12th, 2021

David Haye, Tito Ortiz, and Evander Holyfield sealed the fate of any future legends events with an absurd trio of performances and callouts on Saturday.

British former heavyweight and cruiserweight star Haye began the sad state of affairs when carrying his out-of-depth friend Joe Fournier for ten rounds.

The twenty-minute fight was the ultimate snoozefest as both men decided essentially not to engage with each other due to their long-term friendship.

DAVID HAYE SHAMELESS

Haye stole the show at the end of the contest. He called out Tyson Fury to seal one of the most unfathomable and shameless acts of boxing headline-grabbing.

Sadly, some UK media outlets ran with it despite the fact Haye can no longer move around the ring adequately to stop a billionaire business person who essentially cannot fight.

Next came Tito Ortiz, an ex-MMA fighter who at 46 had not kept himself in fighting shape whatsoever. Like Haye, his mobility was terrible. He was dealt with by Anderson Silva accordingly.

Silva, the same age as Ortiz but still able to maneuver around the ring, saw Ortiz as easy-pickings and took advantage.

In yet another unbelievable and money-seeking callout, Silva stated he wanted to return and face a YouTuber next. Shocking.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD

Finally, it was down to Evander Holyfield. At 58 and witnessing his pre-fight workout, it was clear “The Real Deal” was in serious trouble. And so it proved.

Holyfield was down with the very first blow delivered by Vitor Belfort, claiming it was a slip from the outset.

The trouble for Holyfield was the fact his body couldn’t do what his head wanted, and he was unable to get out of the way of Belfort’s blows.

It became apparent within seconds that Belfort could end the fight if he stepped it up. To his credit, the UFC legend didn’t want to extend the viewers’ agony any longer.

Every blow rocked Holyfield until the aged almost 59-year-old crashed to the canvas again. The referee then stepped in with seconds left of the first two-minute round.

Now, we need those close to Holyfield to insist he never fights again after what was a cringefest of the highest order.

Judging by the two main fights of this card, more needs to get done to check that these older fighters can compete for longer than a few seconds.

Silva, to his credit, was in great shape. But if you don’t live the life – and who does between 45 and 58? – then you shouldn’t be in there.

If Triller wants to stay in the sport we love, they have to up their checking system badly. Someone is going to get hurt badly one day.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

