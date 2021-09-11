Xander Zayas improves to 10-0, Lindolfo Delgado still undefeated

September 11th, 2021

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Xander Zayas continued his progress on the undercard of Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao on Friday. The teenager improved to 10-0.

Valdez vs. Conceicao undercard results:

Junior Middleweight: Xander Zayas (10-0, 7 KOs) UD 6 Jose Luis Sanchez (11-2-1, 4 KOs), Scores: 60-54 and 60-53 2x. Puerto Rican prodigy Zayas passed the most daunting challenge of his young career, shutting out Albuquerque native Sanchez. Zayas hurt Sanchez on a few occasions, but the veteran weathered the storm and found a home with his right hand. Sanchez did not have the power to hurt Zayas, who closed the show strong.

Zayas said, “The heat got to me a little bit in the later rounds. We knew it would be hot here in Arizona. We also knew that Sanchez was a tough opponent. He comes from a tough fighting family, and he’s a proud Mexican warrior. I knew he was coming to fight. We did the job, I listened to my corner, boxed him, and got the unanimous decision. That’s the most important thing.”

Junior Welterweight: Lindolfo Delgado (13-0, 12 KOs) TKO 2 Miguel Zamudio (45-17-1, 28 KOs), :50. 2016 Mexican Olympian Delgado got the knockout train back on the tracks, battering 63-fight veteran Zamudio until a one final body blow prompted referee Robert Velez to wave off the action.

Junior Lightweight: René Telléz Girón (16-1, 10 KOs) KO 7 Eduardo Garza (15-5-1, 8 KOs), :44. Giron threw without abandon for nearly seven rounds and then leveled Garza with a left hook to the body that left the Texas native rolling on the canvas. Garza, a nine-year pro, had only been knocked out once entering the bout.

Junior Welterweight: Omar Aguilar (22-0, 21 KOs) KO 2 Carlos Manuel Portillo (22-4, 17 KOs), :55. Mexican knockout sensation Aguilar made a statement in his U.S. debut, knocking down Paraguayan veteran Portillo three times in less than four minutes of action. The third knockdown came after Aguilar pinned his outgunned foe into the neutral corner, and Portillo took the 10-count.