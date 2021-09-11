Roy Jones Jr presents fight card from Montebello on UFC Fight Pass next week

September 11th, 2021

The latest installment of RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS makes its California debut next Thursday night, September 16th at Quiet Cannon Event Center in Montebello, California.

Presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with World Cup Boxing Series and 360 Boxing, who’s popular “Hollywood Fight Nights” series returns to its southern California base.

The Sept. 16th event will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

“We’ve been streaming RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS for nearly three years and without question this will be our most powerful event to date,” RJJ Boxing co-founder an CEO Keith Veltre said. “It very well may be the best boxing ever streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. There will be three action-packed hours of boxing, showcasing ten fighters with a combined pro record of 127-11 with eighty knockouts competing in five competitive, entertaining matches.

“Tom Loeffler (360 Promotions) is a good promoter to partner with in California. We were supposed to co-promote a ‘Hollywood Fight Nights’ show with him last year, but COVID-19 restrictions canceled that date. We’re excited about this show and this memorable evening of boxing.”

Ukrainian knockout artist Serhi “El Flaco” Bohachuk (19-1, 19 KOs), fighting out of Los Angeles, headlines in the 10-round main event against Houston super welterweight Raphael “Trouble” Igbokwe (16-2, 7 KOs). Ranked No. 13 by the World Boxing Council (WBC), the 26-yar-old Bohachuk faces a clear and present danger in Igbokwe, who is riding a 3-fight win streak.

In the 10-round co-featured event, Kazakhstan super middleweight Ali Akhemedov (16-1, 12 KOs), a former WBC International Silver Super Middleweight Champion, takes on veteran Peruvian fighter David “La Pantera” Zegarra (34-5, 21 KOs), who is fighting out of Mexico City. Akhmedov trains with world champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin.

Armenian cruiserweight Rafayel “Bam Bam” Simonyan (9-1, 8 KOs) meets Adrian “Monta-Ru” Taylor (11-1, 4 KOs) in an 8-round bout. The Abel Sanchez-trained Simonyan is coming off a disputed loss by way of an 8-round majority decision this pat March to Abraham Tebes. Taylor has gained invaluable experience as world welterweight champion Errol Spence’s sparring partner.

In a battle of undefeated California super featherweights, Adrian Corona (7-0, 1 KO) faces Daniel “Big Dawg” Robles (7-0, 5 KOs) in a 6-round boxer-puncher matchup.

In the UFC FIGHT PASS opener, undefeated female lightweights Austria-born Elvina “Warrior” White (5-0, 2 KOs), fighting out of Los Angeles, and Chelsey “Mae” Anderson (3-0, 1 KO) throw-down in a 4-round fight.

Card subject to change.

Limited tickets are on sale for The VIP Boxing Experience ($100 preferred seating and $60.00 general admission) and available for purchase online at www.360Promotions. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. PT.