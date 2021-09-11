Raeese Aleem aims at landing Murodjon Akhmadaliev title chance

Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated super bantamweight contender, Raeese “The Beast” Aleem (18-0, 12 KOs), currently ranked WBA #1, is looking for a world title shot, and WBA super bantamweight champion, Murodjon Akhmadaliev (9-0, 7 KOs), is who Aleem would like next.

“I am the number one contender and mandatory for Akhmadaliev’s belt and people are saying he is one of the best in the division, so I want him to prove it, because I know I can beat him,” said Aleem.

“With the WBA reducing the number of world titles they have, and now that I am not an interim world champion, I want this fight. Since Akhmadaliev won the belt against Daniel Roman nearly two years ago, he has only fought one time. I feel the WBA needs to mandate this fight and crown the true champion at super bantamweight.”

Aleem, who is managed by Greg Hannley of Prince Ranch Boxing, is looking for the biggest fights possible.

“Aleem passes all the checkmarks of being a world champion, but no one seems too eager to fight him,” said Greg Hannley, Aleem’s manager. “Aleem versus Akhmadaliev would be a great fight that fans would love to see. A battle of two of the best in the world.”

Aleem doesn’t just have his eyes set on the current WBA world champion, he also wants to face the winner of Stephen Fulton vs Brandon Figueroa in the future as well.

“I want to beat Akhmadaliev and then unify my title against the winner of Stephen Fulton versus Brandon Figueroa,” Aleem continued. “I am the best fighter in this division, and I am calling out all names, if people don’t like me, sign up to fight me and prove me wrong.”