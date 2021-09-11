Reports Barack Obama will follow Donald Trump to boxing bout rubbished

September 11th, 2021

@barackobama

Unfathomable reports the former United States President Barack Obama would follow Donald Trump into boxing are ‘inaccurate – says the Obama Foundation.

After Trump agreed to commentary duties at Saturday’s shocking clash between an aged and twenty-years past his sell-by-date Evander Holyfield and UFC legend Vitor Belfort, Obama’s name popped up from left-field.

It’s understood that the move may have been an attempt to drum up Pay Per View support for the current event.

Kevin Draper of the New York Times said: “An Obama Foundation spokeswoman says the Foundation has not spoken with Ryan Kavanaugh, and the idea that Barack Obama is in talks to commentate a boxing match is “inaccurate.”

Triller’s Kavanaugh has faced mounting criticism. His support to feature older boxers on his cards to sell over one million PPVs regularly polarizes many.

It follows Mike Tyson, 55, and a 52-year-old Roy Jones Jr. sharing eight rounds with little but nostalgia on offer.

In terms of credible boxing and entertainment value to witness, the headliner was non-existent. Triller is relying on professional boxers and musical arrangements to prop up their shows.

This latest one is no different. Adding Trump to the Holyfield vs. Belfort Pay Per View indicates that purchases come before any thought of how the fight will pan out.

Holyfield could hardly move or throw a punch during his warm-up last week. Worries immediately began over him taking punches from Belfort when approaching his 59th birthday.

All morals are out of the window if you read social media activity. Top boxing personnel has also their dismay at Holyfield battling a man fourteen years his junior.

Out-weighing Belfort by almost twenty pounds at Friday’s scaling did little to dispel real fears that Holyfield could be badly hurt if solid punches land on his skull.

Peter McCabe, Chief Executive of Headway – the brain injury association, exclusively aired his views on the matter to World Boxing News when Holyfield got previously linked to facing Kevin McBride.

“Boxing at any age is a hazardous sport. Boxing actively encourages participants to strike opponents’ heads. To incapacitate them by knocking them senseless,” McCabe told WBN.

“As we get older, our bodies take longer to heal. Our reactions get slower. Therefore, as a general rule, the older fighters are, the less able they will be to avoid or defend against punches.

“Furthermore, any impact they suffer could be exacerbated by the cumulative damage acquired from years of being hit in the ring during their younger days.

“Put simply, the more blows to the head you receive, the more likely you are to suffer a long-term injury.”

BARACK OBAMA

Obama moving to distance himself from boxing Pay Per Views of this nature can only be good for the sport long-term.

Although The dismissal will correctly boxing fan Obama’s name away from events of this nature.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.