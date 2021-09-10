Micah Richards open to Rio Ferdinand fight – labels Gary Neville “weasel”

September 10th, 2021

After calling out Rio Ferdinand for a potential exhibition match-up, Micah Richards could be the next footballer to turn boxer.

The former Manchester City footballer appeared on “A League of Their Own” as a special guest of the panel show when asked about his recent training.

Richards, who certainly has the physique, also aimed a few words at “ex-amateur boxer” and Sky co-pundit Gary Neville.

“G2” claims he had a few boxing bouts before sticking to football when speaking on his podcast. That story is yet to be verified.

But Richards, clearly up for a fight, discussed possibly dipping his toes into the sport at some point in the future.

“I have been working on it a little bit, but technique’s a little off. The right knee is not great. I’m trying to train, just for fitness,” pointed out Richards.

Asked about Rio Ferdinand, who tried to compete in the sport only to be denied a license after months of training, the ex-England defender added: “Well, I would have a fight against Rio, yes.

“He thinks he’s a big man, doesn’t he, Rio?”

Ferdinand famously promised to try and win a belt despite being 38 years old when he embarked on his ambitious failure.

On Neville’s exploits and the hardest pundit on Sky, Jamie Redknapp waded in after Richards declared Graeme Souness as the least hard due to age.

He stated: “I don’t agree with you. Souey would ruin Gary Neville. Yeah, Souey can fight. Souey is tough.”

Richards then labeled Neville “a weasel.”

“Yes, of course! Gary Neville, the weasel. Of course, it’s Gary Neville.”

MICAH RICHARDS

Sitting on the same team as Richards, in his usual role, was Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff. The cricket legend himself has form in the ring.

In 2012, a week shy of Ricky Hatton making his infamous comeback at Manchester Arena, WBN got invited to watch Flintoff make his debut.

Dropped by Richard Dawson, Flintoff eeked out a result and was never seen again in the sport. The run was all in aid of a documentary that aired at the time.

Should Richards decide to do something similar for television purposes, people would pay good money to see him up against Ferdinand or Neville.

It would be better than some of the shocking Pay Per Views on offer in the sport these days, that’s for sure.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.