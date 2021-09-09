World Boxing Association: 28 champions in 17 weights, and dropping

September 9th, 2021

Mark Robinson

The World Boxing Association has 28 current titlists on the roster through seventeen weight classes, down 27 from the last time World Boxing News took count.

After being declassified by WBN earlier this year and taking considerable negative media coverage, the WBA decided to act.

WBA chiefs recently dropped all interim and gold champions.

They also ordered Gervonta Davis and Erislandy Lara to drop one division in which they reigned in more than one.

Over the coming months, possibly years, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza has committed to unifying the divisions for one champion in each.

This scenario means the WBA will order a host of fights from the list below.

Fans can expect to see Anthony Joshua facing Trevor Bryan over the next 18 months. Yordenis Ugas vs. Jamal James and Gervonta Davis getting ordered to face Teofimo Lopez or Josh Taylor.

It all depends on what weight Davis eventually confirms for the longer term.

Once those “regular” titles are gone, they should not return in the future. Instead, interim belts should be redesignated only in extreme circumstances.

It’s a massive step in the right direction.

WORLD BOXING ASSOCIATION CHAMPIONS

HEAVYWEIGHT – Anthony Joshua WBA Super, Trevor Bryan – WBA “regular,” Mahmoud Charr – WBA “Champion in Recess.”

CRUISERWEIGHT (200 LBS.) – Arsen Goulamirian – WBA Super, Ryad Merhy – WBA “regular.”

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT (175 LBS.) – Dmitry Bivol – WBA Super

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT (168 LBS.) – Canelo Alvarez – WBA Super, David Morrell – WBA “regular.”

MIDDLEWEIGHT (160 LBS.) – Ryota Murata – WBA Super, Erislandy Lara – WBA “regular.”

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT (154 LBS.) – Jermell Charlo – WBA Super

WELTERWEIGHT (147 LBS.) – Yordenis Ugas – WBA Super, Jamal James – WBA “regular.”

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT (140 LBS.) – Josh Taylor – WBA Super, Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular.”

LIGHTWEIGHT (135 LBS.) – Teofimo Lopez Jr. – WBA Super, Gervonta Davis – WBA “regular.”

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (130 LBS.) – Roger Gutierrez – WBA “regular.”

FEATHERWEIGHT (126 LBS.) – Leo Santa Cruz – WBA Super, Leigh Wood – WBA “regular.”

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT (122 LBS.) – Murodjon Akhmadaliev – WBA Super, Brandon Figueroa – WBA “regular.”

BANTAMWEIGHT (118 LBS.) – Naoya Inoue

SUPER FLYWEIGHT (115 LBS.) – Roman Gonzalez – WBA Super, Joshua Franco – WBA “regular.”

FLYWEIGHT (112 LBS.) – Artem Dalakian – WBA

LIGHT-FLYWEIGHT (108 LBS.) – Hiroto Kyoguchi – WBA Super, Esteban Bermudez – WBA “regular.”

STRAWWEIGHT (105 LBS.) – Knockout CP Freshmart – WBA Super, Vic Saludar – WBA “regular.”

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.