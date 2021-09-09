Top Rank join forces with ESPN Knockout in multimedia deal

September 9th, 2021

ESPN KNOCKOUT is proud to announce a four-year multimedia agreement to become the Latin American home of Top Rank, the worldwide leader in boxing promotions.

The agreement encompasses 25 Spanish-speaking territories, with a potential reach of 65 million households and 260 million viewers.

Under this landmark deal, ESPN KNOCKOUT will broadcast Top Rank’s live cards simultaneously on newly launched streaming service Star+, as well on ESPN linear channels in the region.

Top Rank’s inaugural ESPN KNOCKOUT card will be this Friday, Sept. 10 in Tucson, Arizona, headlined by WBC super featherweight world champion and two-time Mexican Olympian Oscar Valdez against unbeaten Brazilian Robson Conceicao.

“Latin America is a rich region with passionate fans connected to local and worldwide boxing for decades,” said Top Rank President Todd duBoef. “We look forward to expanding our partnership with ESPN, serving the existing fans, and cultivating new fans under their many platforms.”

Live broadcasts will feature ESPN production and analysis on SportsCenter and the ESPN KNOCKOUT studio show, as well as through ESPN.com and on social media at @ESPNKnockOut.