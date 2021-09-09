Ex-champ on Holyfield drafted to fight at 58: “Money-hungry mutha f***ers!”

September 9th, 2021

@holyfield

Ex-world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield risks his health and even his life by fighting Vitor Belfort approaching his sixties.

That’s the view of former Floyd Mayweather fighters and super-welterweight world title-holder Ishe Smith.

“Sugar Shay” is mortified that Triller sought out Holyfield to compete against a 44-year-old UFC legend when nobody in those advanced years should be taking punches to the head.

Making his views known, Smith launched a tirade at the organizers for even contemplating offering Holyfield the opportunity.

Triller had to move the event from California to Florida after Holyfield, twenty years past his best days, got denied sanctioning.

Oscar De La Hoya had previously pulled out of what should have been a Los Angeles comeback for the Golden Boy promoter.

As Triller had only a week to find a replacement, Holyfield was amazingly the first option taken.

Smith still can’t believe it and aimed at Triller.

“Holyfield is 58 years old. Let think sink in. He’s old enough to be my damn dad,” pointed out Smith.

“I’m telling you these money-hungry mutha f***as won’t be happy until someone is seriously injured.

“I don’t care how f***ed up I am. I don’t ever want to be in a position that I have to box at 58. Dead a–,” he added.

Since the fight got confirmed, Triller put out attempts to justify the contest by labeling Holyfield “the best Pound-for-Pound Heavyweight Champion alive today.”

This doesn’t wash with many, despite information like this below describing a career well past its sell-by date.

HOLYFIELD LEGACY

“One of the most successful boxers in history, Holyfield is the only fighter to reign as the Undisputed Cruiserweight World Champion and Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion in the three-belt era and was the first boxer to hold world titles in three different decades,” said Triller.

“The Three-Time Heavyweight World Champion who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2015 was victorious over numerous other champions in his career, including Mike Tyson (twice), Riddick Bowe, George Foreman, Larry Holmes, Buster Douglas, Hasim Rahman, Michael Moorer, John Ruiz, Francois Botha and Dwight Muhammad Qawi (twice).

All that information above came during the 1990s. None of it was even in the 2000s when Holyfield still boxed another ten years.

“The Real Deal” will fight at 58, forty years older than Jeanette Zapata, who tragically lost her life from fighting. Ironically, in the same week, this abomination got set.

Legendary trainer Freddie Roach was one of those to comment.

“I’m very sad to see another life lost in boxing. My condolences to Jeanette’s family and friends. Rest In Peace, Champ.”

A far contrasting situation between the two fighters, only serving to highlight the dangers even further.

If anything happens to Holyfield, the fallout will be huge.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.