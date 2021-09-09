Sam Eggington vs Bilel Jkitou: Weights from Coventry, UK

September 9th, 2021

Hennessy sports

WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Sam Eggington and undefeated challenger Bilel Jkitou weighed in today at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport for their clash tomorrow night at the Coventry SkyDome Arena, exclusively LIVE and FREE on Channel 5.

WBC Silver Middleweight Championship

12 X 3 Minute Rounds

Sam Eggington 11st 4lbs 2oz vs. Bilel Jkitou 11st 3lbs 2oz

6 x 3 Super Lightweight

Stephen McKenna 10 7 9 vs. Moussa Gary 10 7 7

8 x 3 Light Heavyweight

Shakan Pitters 12 12 3 vs. Farouk Daku 12 8 3

10 x 3 Welterweight

Kaisee Benjamin 10 5 8 vs. Jarkko Putkonen 10 5 4

10 x 3 International Middleweight

River Wilson-Bent 11 5 3 vs. Gabor Gorbics 11 7 2

6 x 3 Super Welterweight

Michael Hennessy Jr. 11 4 2 vs. Maksims Dembovskis 10 13 3

4 x 3 Middleweight

Brett McGinty 11 3 4 vs. Teodor Nikolov 11 5 0

4 x 3 Heavyweight

Tommy Welch 16 10 0 vs. Alvaro Terrero 17 2 4

6 x 3 Middleweight

Aaron McKenna 11 7 3

Remaining tickets are available to purchase now from only £40* from the Coventry Skydome Arena website https://iceaccount.co.uk/championship-boxing