Sam Eggington vs Bilel Jkitou: Weights from Coventry, UK
WBC Silver Middleweight Champion Sam Eggington and undefeated challenger Bilel Jkitou weighed in today at the Holiday Inn Birmingham Airport for their clash tomorrow night at the Coventry SkyDome Arena, exclusively LIVE and FREE on Channel 5.
WBC Silver Middleweight Championship
12 X 3 Minute Rounds
Sam Eggington 11st 4lbs 2oz vs. Bilel Jkitou 11st 3lbs 2oz
6 x 3 Super Lightweight
Stephen McKenna 10 7 9 vs. Moussa Gary 10 7 7
8 x 3 Light Heavyweight
Shakan Pitters 12 12 3 vs. Farouk Daku 12 8 3
10 x 3 Welterweight
Kaisee Benjamin 10 5 8 vs. Jarkko Putkonen 10 5 4
10 x 3 International Middleweight
River Wilson-Bent 11 5 3 vs. Gabor Gorbics 11 7 2
6 x 3 Super Welterweight
Michael Hennessy Jr. 11 4 2 vs. Maksims Dembovskis 10 13 3
4 x 3 Middleweight
Brett McGinty 11 3 4 vs. Teodor Nikolov 11 5 0
4 x 3 Heavyweight
Tommy Welch 16 10 0 vs. Alvaro Terrero 17 2 4
6 x 3 Middleweight
Aaron McKenna 11 7 3
Remaining tickets are available to purchase now from only £40* from the Coventry Skydome Arena website https://iceaccount.co.uk/championship-boxing