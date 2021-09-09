“Hello Anthony!” – Oleksandr Usyk in fine form ahead of world title clash

September 9th, 2021

@usykaa

Super-confident Oleksandr Usyk continues to train as the Ukrainian remains in fine form ahead of a heavyweight title clash with Anthony Joshua.

Underdog Usyk takes on unified ruler AJ at Tottenham Stadium in London. His chance comes after a superb run at cruiserweight.

In true Usyk style, “Mr. I am Feel” sent Joshua a message during a bike ride in camp.

“Hello Anthony!” – he said with a cheeky smile.

Meanwhile, manager Alexander Krassyuk outlined why Usyk is so confident right now.

“Usyk has absolutely no problem with fighting in the UK,” Krassyuk told My Betting Sites.

“He became the European Champion in Liverpool, Olympic champion in London, and beat Tony Bellew in Manchester.

“He also beat Dereck Chisora in London, so he has lucky experience there, and that will continue in September.”

AJ vs. OLEKSANDR USYK UNDERCARD

The undercard on September 25th features a former and current world champion in the Matchroom stable.

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie joins former super-middleweight ruler Callum Smith.

Adam Smith, Head of Boxing Development for Sky Sports, can’t wait.

“Joshua vs. Usyk will be an unmissable evening of action, with Lawence Okolie, Callum Smith, and Campbell Hatton all featuring on a bumper bill at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

“We’ve followed Lawrence Okolie’s career since the start, and he’ll be determined to light up north London with an explosive defense of his WBO Cruiserweight belt.

“Callum Smith is on a collision course with new World Title rivals, having joined the Light-Heavyweight division.”

Also on the card is Ricky Hatton’s son.

“Campbell Hatton continues his journey up the pro ranks with the help of Matthew and Ricky Hatton,” said Smith.

“AJ and Usyk then take center stage as two Olympic gold medallists collide in the capital. It’s a hugely important World Heavyweight Title clash!”

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.