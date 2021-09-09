Michael “Lonewolf” Magnesi ready to crack America

September 9th, 2021

“I’m training hard every day. I feel quite ready for this new challenge, physically and mentally, even before signing this contract. It is a dream coming true, a milestone for my career. I will also show the American public what the Lone Wolf is made of.

“I’m willing to keep my record unbeaten, and conquer other world championship belts. I feel like I can do it”.

Michael “Lonewolf” Magnesi, says he’s ready to cross the Atlantic: the holder of the Ibo Superpiuma world title, won in November 2020 in Fondi (LT) and then confirmed last April in Zagarolo (RM), “found America” as they say in Italy.

“Soon the 26-year-old from Cave will be protagonist on stars and striped rings. A milestone made possible by victories in series – 19 out of 19 matches played as a professional -, which opened the doors of the Mecca of world boxing to the Italian athlete through an agreement between the Roman manager Davide Buccioni, patron of Bbt Production, and the well-known international promoter Louis John “Lou” DiBella jr.

A real climb, for Magnesi. He will start with at least two matches, the debut one initially scheduled for October but just moved for organizational reasons to November 11 in the Paramount location in New York, with the opponent to be made official shortly.

“They will be preliminary fights to another world challenge: “If they go well, we will be called to a new great challenge with a world title at stake, again in the United States. The acronyms are five, and Michael step by step aims to reunite all the belts. He is hungry, he cannot be satisfied, “explains Alessandra Branco, wife and curator of Magnesi’s image with A & B Events.

“I can only be proud of our boxer. The debut in America confirms once again that years ago, when we decided to focus on him and accompany his growth, we were right. We knew that he would reach certain levels”, the comment of Roberto Massarone, a close friend and patron of Le Cinéma Café, the Food & Beverage chain that has long supported the path of the Lazio boxer as main sponsor.