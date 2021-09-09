Floyd Mayweather vs. Shane Mosley II? – “Sugar” Shane has the itch at 50

September 9th, 2021

Former Floyd Mayweather opponent “Sugar” Shane Mosley turned fifty this week and admitted there will always be a part of him who wants to continue fighting.

Mosley last fought in 2016 when losing to David Avanesyan via unanimous decision but has continued to be part of the sport.

Training fighters and helping out, the American legend is never far from boxing, leading to questions about whether a Floyd Mayweather exhibition could be on the horizon.

Famously rocking Mayweather in their Pay Per View bout, Floyd could do far worse than choosing Mosley for the next venture.

“So I turned 50 today. Wow. Big number right there,” said Shane. “Truth be told, I still feel like I’m in my 30’s so it’s a bit unreal.

“I thought I would post up this photo of me and my boy @andreberto because it’s also his birthday today. Send him some love as well.

“We never got to meet up in the ring, and this is one of the matchups I was excited about.

“It’s strange to be 50 and retired. A real fighter never loses that itch to get in the ring. What was one match-up of mine you wish you could have seen?

“I would have loved to see this fight, but now there is a lot of crossover going on. You tubers, UFC, and NBA, are all fighting. Crazy to watch.

“I remember when I fought @shaq and @kevinhart4real. Those were silly fights, but I think it foreshadowed what is happening now.

“I guess I was always down to give some entertainment. Interesting the fight game. Interesting life.

“What do you guys think? What’s an entertaining fantasy match-up you would have loved to see with me?” – he asked.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather participated in a farcical bout earlier this year. It surely won’t be long before another exhibition idea is on the cards.

Mosley would be a solid choice for anybody on that kind of circuit. Even Manny Pacquiao should he decide to hang up his professional gloves.

There are a lot worse match-ups out there right now.

